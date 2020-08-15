SI.com
AllClemson
Etienne's Summer Focus: Become the Best He Can Be

Zach Lentz

Clemson running back Travis Etienne had already cemented his status in Clemson and ACC history, becoming Clemson’s all-time leading rusher and its first 4,000-yard rusher while also securing ACC records for career rushing touchdowns, career total touchdowns and career points by a non-kicker.

This season, Etienne, who was the first running back to win back-to-back ACC Player of the Year honors since Mike Voight in 1975-76, will attempt to become the first three-time winner in conference history and join Herschel Walker, a three-time SEC Player of the Year from 1980-82, as the only players to win conference player of the year honors three times in a career. But for arguably the greatest running back in ACC history, his summer was spent in an attempt to better himself as a man, and as a running back.

"I was going back home, and just seeing everything that's been going on this summer has been eye opening for me and just really just me ... focusing on my gifts and hone in on my skills and just become the best man and put it I can be," Etienne said. "I can't help anyone at home if I can't help myself first. And so, just dialed into what I need to help myself to get better and be the best back in the country. So just going home to my brother work the way he do, just really made me want to grind much more and just, it just let me tap into another level of myself and just be able to grind. I want to get better each and every day."

