Father of Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Passes Away

Christopher Hall

The Clemson family is once again being called upon to rally around one of its own during a time of need. 

Former Tiger quarterback Tajh Boyd requested prayers for his father following a medical procedure Tuesday morning. Boyd took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon asking for prayers for his father, Tim Boyd, who went into cardiac arrest late Tuesday morning and had to be airlifted to the hospital. 

Later this afternoon, Boyd's younger brother, TJ Boyd, confirmed on Facebook that their father had passed away. Details are limited at this time and more information will be released once it becomes available. 

Tajh Boyd finished his career as one of the most prolific passers in Clemson history, setting school and conference records with 11,904 passing yards and 107 touchdowns.

In addition to leading the Tigers to an ACC Championship title in 2011, Boyd earned First Team All-ACC Honors in 2011 and 2012 and was named a First Team All-American in 2012. As a three-year starter, Boyd led the Tigers to three consecutive 10-win seasons, including victories over No. 9 LSU in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl and No. 7 Ohio State in the Orange Bowl. 

Boyd finished his career leading the Clemson Tigers in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns. His professional football career did not pan out as hoped. After being selected in the sixth round to the Jets but was released soon after. 

He played in the Canadian Football League between 2014-2016 but soon decided he was done with football. Boyd now does tons of work around the community, helping young kids work toward their dreams of becoming football players through camps and mentorship. Additionally, he is the Head Of Sales for Lakeside Lodge Clemson.

