Five Juniors On Clemson's Team To Watch Next Season

With some of the team's biggest weapons departing after the 2020 season, more players are going to have to step up and fill the holes. The Juniors on the team will play a role in this as they are now apart of the upperclassmen leadership. Here are a few Juniors that Tiger fans can keep an eye on as spring football kicks off.

Andrew Booth Jr.

Andrew Booth Jr. is one of the players that saw their playing time increase in 2020. Booth had the second-most snaps played among the cornerback unit and showed potential during his time on the field. He broke up four passes throughout the season and hauled in two interceptions. Booth will be one of the players that must step up this season. He can improve a secondary that lacked behind the rest of the team last year.

Chez Mellusi

Chez Mellusi is one of the running backs that contributed to the committee behind Travis Etienne last season. Now that Etienne is heading to NFL, Mellusi is one of the players who will see his opportunity on the field increase. Last year Mellusi rushed for 151 yards and scored four total touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per carrying throughout the season. Mellusi can be a major part of the rushing attack this season if he takes advantage of his opportunities. He will be someone to keep an eye on as the running backs battle it out in spring training.

Lannden Zanders

Lannden Zanders was a leader at the safety position a year ago. He started in nine games throughout the season before getting injured toward the end of the year. This year Zanders will play a vital role in the team's secondary. The defense is returning all of its starters this year, and expectations will be high. Look for Zanders to make improvements to his game to help the secondary grow from last season.

Tyler Davis

Tyler Davis is a player that had a disappointing season in 2020. He battled injuries throughout the year and only played in seven games. However, when he played, he was a force for the defense. Davis started in all seven games he played in and made an impact on the field. In limited action, Davis had 17 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. Davis expects to return to the starting line-up this season and continue to fill in the middle of the defensive line.

Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross is receiving a lot of hype going into next season. The wide receiver missed all of last season after learning his spine was congenially fused. Before his injury, Ross was the best wide receiver on Clemson's roster. In 2019, he had 865 yards and eight touchdowns. If Ross can return to his pre-injury form, he will be a star this year. With his talent, he can be a weapon for the Tiger's offense.