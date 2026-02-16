Five Roster Questions Clemson Tigers Must Answer Ahead of 2026 Season

In 2025, the Clemson Tigers began as the No. 4 team in the country. At the end of it, head coach Dabo Swinney’s group finished in the middle of the ACC and lost its bowl game, finishing with a 7-6 record.

The transfer portal period has settled, and Clemson refilled some of its key needs with 10 transfer portal pickups. Add in 23 commitments from the 2026 class, and Swinney will have a new-look group that will look to get back to the top of the college football world.

As Clemson enters a period of spring camp over the next few weeks or so, here are five big questions that Swinney must have answers for with his group before the season begins in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sept. 6.

What is This Offensive Line Going to Look Like?

One of the key groups that Clemson didn’t see a transfer commitment in was at the offensive line, which lost four of its five starters. So, who will rise above and take the reins?

There are plenty of candidates, but perhaps an even bigger question is how that line will shuffle going into 2026. Players like Harris Sewell, Collin Sadler, Elyjah Thurmon and Brayden Jacobs all return with plenty of snaps under their belt. Clemson added four interior lineman that are all top 40 in this year’s class as well.

Another question is who will play the center position, due to the loss of two-year starter Ryan Linthicum. There is no player who is a center on Clemson’s roster, according to its directory. Sewell has been the player to have the pole position as the snapper going forward, although that can change.

Is There Enough Depth At Linebacker?

The departure of linebacker Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss hurt the Tigers in more ways than one. One of the ways was how Clemson could have questions regarding how many linebackers it has.

Sammy Brown will be back, fortunately, helping the room that consists of 10 other players at the position. However, it’s the experience that is limited that raises questions about the room. Player like Kobe McCloud and Jeremiah Alexander will have to answer the call to play a bigger role this season, while other reserve players will to take advantage of the opportunity.

The position is the quarterback of the defense, after all, and the performance by this group will help maximize the ceiling of Clemson’s defense.

Will Chad Morris’s Offense Translate 12 Years Later?

Swinney’s hire of former offensive coordinator Chad Morris was an unpopular one, but one that the head coach doubled down on, saying some of his most unpopular decisions have been his best.

Morris hasn’t been an offensive coordinator since the 2020 season at Auburn, and he was let go after one year. Although he’s back with a close friend of his in the industry with Swinney, the changes of NIL and revenue share have Clemson with a different team, and a different time period, when parity has made other ACC teams just as good as the Tigers could be.

An electrifying Clemson offense could be on the way in 2026, and that could be showcased in places like the spring game and fall camp.

Who is Clemson’s Next Shutdown Secondary Member?

Every season, Clemson has a side of the field that not many opposing quarterbacks throw to. In years past, players like Nate Wiggins and Avieon Terrell have been players like that. With Terrell gone to the NFL Draft, who will be next year?

The frontrunner is easily Ashton Hampton, growing with each season, but the influx of transfers into the secondary can give us a different answer come the fall. Names like Jerome Carter III or Corey Myrick can be those shutdown players. Could Corian Gipson or Branden Strozier make a jump in their upperclassmen seasons, or will a freshman like Polo Anderson be that player moving forward?

The Tigers have the value at the position group to have the opportunity to get another future first-round pick, but that’s an answer that will help determine how far Clemson can go in the winter months.

How Involved Will Each Running Back Be Next Season?

Starter Adam Randall’s departure means that a position battle will be open at the running back position. However, Clemson has at least five tailbacks who can make noise to be a potential starter next season.

Sophomore Gideon Davidson is expected to have that pole position for the starter, but David Eziomume will follow shortly behind him. Jay Haynes is back after his torn ACL, and he was the running back who was expected to be the starter in 2025 after Phil Mafah left. Jarvis Green is also back from injury.

Not to mention the fact that Chris Johnson Jr. was acquired through the portal. It means a lot of qualified backs are going to be in the room next season.