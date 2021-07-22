Norvell Speaks on Clemson, FSU Cancellation at ACC Kickoff

2020's COVID-19 induced Clemson, and Florida State cancellation has only brought more anticipation to 2021's rendition of the rivalry at ACC Kickoff.

Irate after an abrupt cancellation versus Mike Norvell's team last November from a single positive COVID-19 test, Dabo Swinney and Clemson have more narratives, motivation, and fuel to play Florida State than they've had in years.

"We were willing to do whatever was necessary to play while in Tallahassee," Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said following last year's postponement. "We feel we offered additional solutions to make it work."

According to Swinney, the Tigers also took nine extra buses to Tallahassee to account for distancing if their symptomatic player did, in fact, test positive. Clemson will have their rematch in Death Valley on October 30th, and FSU spoke at ACC Kickoff for the first time since 2020 about the cancellation and impending matchup for the first time since 2019.

When asked if he'd talked to Swinney about his comments, Norvell gave a reluctant "not really."

"There's no need for extra motivation. The last month of the season was one of the hardest I ever had to experience as a coach," Norvell said on last year's cancellation. "Three of our last four games were canceled. That's something I hope I never have to experience again in my coaching career. (It makes) you appreciate every day, you appreciate everything that you get to do and that's what we're continuing to work towards.

"At the end of the day, there's really nothing to work out. Coaches can make statements. That's the opportunity we all have. For me, everybody is entitled to an opinion of what they want to state and I'm going to stay focused on what we're doing and what we're about here at Florida State."