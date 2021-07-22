Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Norvell Speaks on Clemson-FSU Cancellation at ACC Kickoff

2020's COVID-19 induced Clemson, and Florida State cancellation has only brought more anticipation to 2021's rendition of the rivalry at ACC Kickoff.
Author:

Irate after an abrupt cancellation versus Mike Norvell's team last November from a single positive COVID-19 test, Dabo Swinney and Clemson have more narratives, motivation, and fuel to play Florida State than they've had in years.

"We were willing to do whatever was necessary to play while in Tallahassee," Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said following last year's postponement. "We feel we offered additional solutions to make it work." 

According to Swinney, the Tigers also took nine extra buses to Tallahassee to account for distancing if their symptomatic player did, in fact, test positive. Clemson will have their rematch in Death Valley on October 30th, and FSU spoke at ACC Kickoff for the first time since 2020 about the cancellation and impending matchup for the first time since 2019.

When asked if he'd talked to Swinney about his comments, Norvell gave a reluctant "not really."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_13574785
Play

Norvell Speaks on Clemson, FSU Cancellation at ACC Kickoff

2020's COVID-19 induced Clemson, and Florida State cancellation has only brought more anticipation to 2021's rendition of the rivalry at ACC Kickoff.

Ross
Play

Ross Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced today that Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has been named as one of 51 players on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. Additional information from award organizers is included below.

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 9.39.06 AM

Barnes Makes MLB Debut

Former Tiger lefthander Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in a starting role against the Tigers in Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday

"There's no need for extra motivation. The last month of the season was one of the hardest I ever had to experience as a coach," Norvell said on last year's cancellation. "Three of our last four games were canceled. That's something I hope I never have to experience again in my coaching career. (It makes) you appreciate every day, you appreciate everything that you get to do and that's what we're continuing to work towards.

"At the end of the day, there's really nothing to work out. Coaches can make statements. That's the opportunity we all have. For me, everybody is entitled to an opinion of what they want to state and I'm going to stay focused on what we're doing and what we're about here at Florida State."

More Clemson

USATSI_13574785
Football

Norvell Speaks on Clemson, FSU Cancellation at ACC Kickoff

Ross
Football

Ross Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 9.39.06 AM
Baseball

Barnes Makes MLB Debut

USATSI_15689828
Football

Clemson Tigers Defensive Line Must Live Up To The Hype

USATSI_16431689_168387971_lowres
Football

Aware of Hype, UNC Still Chasing Clemson

Clemson running back Phil Mafah(26) runs during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 8, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice March
Football

All Clemson Exclusive: Phil Mafah Brings Very 'Unique Skill Set' to Running Back Room

Image from iOS
Football

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips: '(NIL) Can't be a Recruiting Advantage'

USATSI_13058558_168387971_lowres
Football

Hot Topics for ACC Kickoff: Tigers on Top, New Era, Narrative Change