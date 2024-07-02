Football, Track Legends Selected for Clemson Ring of Honor
Two former All-Americans — football’s C.J. Spiller and track and field’s Kim Graham-Miller — will be inducted into Clemson’s Ring of Honor later this year, the Tigers announced on Monday.
Already in Clemson’s Hall of Fame, the Ring of Honor selection is a rung above the Hall.
To be selected to the Ring of Honor, recipients must have made an outstanding contribution to the heritage of Clemson athletics, must be a member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame, and a graduate of a four-year institution.
Spiller, now 36, went on to have a seven-year career in the NFL after his All-America stint at Clemson ended in 2009. He is now a member of the coaching staff, guiding the running backs.
That 2009 season was memorable because Spiller was named a unanimous First-Team All-American, was selected as an All-American at two different positions and was the ACC Player of the Year.
Spiller had more than 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving during his All-America season, the first ACC player to do so. His 2,680 all-purpose yards set an ACC record and he was sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.
His talents spilled over to track and field, where he was an All-American in 2008-09 and was on a 4×100 relay team that finished third in the nation in the spring of 2009.
Spiller was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 and is also a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
He will be the eighth former Clemson football player to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.
Graham, inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1998, was a five-time All-American and four-time ACC Most Valuable Player in track between 1990 and 1993. She is considered one of the Top 50 athletes in ACC history and a member of the conference’s 50-year anniversary team for indoor and outdoor track.
She was a 15-time ACC champion, a tally that included relays, which is a Clemson record.
At the NCAA level she was runner-up in the 200 meters at the outdoor championships in 1992 and finished fourth in the 200 in 1991 and 1993.
Internationally, Graham won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta as a member of the United States 4x400 meter relay team. She was the national USA Champion in the 400 meters in 1998.
She is only the third track and field athlete to earn a spot in the Ring of Honor.