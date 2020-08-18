SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Former Clemson Assistant Jeff Scott Enjoying Special Moments at USF

Brad Senkiw

For Jeff Scott, last Saturday marked a special moment for the new head coach at USF.

Not only was it the first time that he took his new team into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for their first scrimmage of fall camp, but it also brought back memories to the 2016 national championship game in the same venue, where he was the co-offensive coordinator and an integral part in Clemson's second title in school history with the historic win over Alabama. 

"I remember (how special the stadium is) from the time we were here at Clemson, and I felt that today," Scott said last week on a Zoom call with Tampa reporters. "For me, it goes even further than that. With Hunter Renfrow catching the game-winning touchdown in Tampa, and then my wife and I were coming up with a name for our son that we had last week, we wanted something that reminded us of Clemson but also something that would bridge our time coming down here to Tampa. So we felt like Hunter was a great way to do that."

It's been a week full of special moments for the Scott family, and something that his former boss, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, was happy to enjoy from afar. 

"Really, really happy for Jeff and (wife) Sarah," Swinney said last Saturday. 

The two head coaches, one in his first collegiate year in the driver's seat and another entering his 12th full season at the helm, have remained in constant contact since Scott took the USF job in December. He remained on staff through Clemson's two-game run in the College Football Playoff, which ended in a loss to LSU in New Orleans, and it's been whirlwind beginning for Scott and the Bulls since. 

"He called me early on when all this (COVID-19) stuff was getting going and said, 'Hey, Coach, I've spent all this time with you. I've got all these books. I can't find pandemic section anywhere in the book,'" Swinney said. "I told him that's because I had it in a drawer in glass that said 'only break when necessary.' We got a little laugh out of that and I've got glass all over my office."

While Swinney has worked hard to make sure he has Clemson ready to make a run at a sixth consecutive CFP appearance, Scott is just getting off the ground. USF got one spring practice in, and Scott has had to spend most of his time getting to know his players during the offseason through Zoom calls. 

"It was tough at first because you're excited to get your team," Swinney said about Scott's experience. "You're ready to go. As a first-time head coach, everything is the first time. So no one knows your culture or vision. And then you have new coaches. Now you can't get everyone together. You can't see anybody. You don't get to really know your players.

"So it was tough in the beginning for him, but I think he's settled in and they're doing a great job so hopefully they'll be able to get to the field and have some type of season this year and accomplish some of those things as a first-year head coach you'd like to get in place."

USF is scheduled to begin its 2020 season Sept. 26 at Florida Atlantic. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pair Of Clemson LB Commits Make SI All-American Top Ten

Clemson commits Barret Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr named top ten linebackers by SI All-American

JP-Priester

Brent Venables Encouraged By Group At Defensive Tackle

Clemson's Brent Venables thinks his defensive tackles will be a strength for his defense in 2020

JP-Priester

Kendrick On Not Playing Gamecocks: 'It's Kind Of Sad'

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick says he is disappointed that the Tigers won't be playing the Gamecocks in the annual Palmetto Bowl in 2020

JP-Priester

Kendrick talks Freshman WR E.J. Williams

https://www.si.com/college/clemson/football/kendrick-talks-freshman-wr-e-j-williams-Hwrt3HlQCk62NkgChX797w

Christopher Hall

Kendrick On Return Of Students: 'You Got To Be More Focused'

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick talks the return of students to campus and being focused on keeping himself safe

JP-Priester

Etienne: Nothing Changes For Tigers

Despite having to replace four starting offensive linemen, running back Travis Etienne knows the goals remain the same for the Tigers.

Travis Boland

Spiller: Etienne Combo Of Thunder and Lightning

Former All-American is impressed with the unique ability of Etienne and believes his skills with transfer easily to the NFL.

Travis Boland

Venables Feels 'Great' About Mike Jones Jr

Clemson's Brent Venables feels good about Mike Jones Jr as he attempts to take over for Isaiah Simmons as the SAM linebacker in the Clemson defense

JP-Priester

Clemson Center Cade Stewart Earning His Stripes

Clemson coaches like what they see out of their new starter at center

Christopher Hall

Recruiting: Clemson Commit Named One Of Nation's Best Edge Rushers

SI All-American names Clemson defensive end commit Zaire Patterson as one of the best edge rushers in the 2020 recruiting class

JP-Priester