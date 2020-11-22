Tee Higgins Fined for Touchdown Celebration Against Steelers

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins provided the Bengals with one of their few bright spots in last weekend's 36-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Higgins scored the teams only touchdown of the game, but the celebration afterwards is apparently going to cost him.

The NFL has fined Higgins $9,921 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he dunked the ball over the crossbar following his fourth touchdown catch of the season. This comes despite officials not throwing a flag on the play.

Higgins led the team with 7 catches for 115 yards in the loss and is having a very productive rookie season for the Bengals.

Cincinnati selected Higgins with the first pick of the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after having taken former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow number one overall. The two have given Bengals fans a glimmer of hope that better days are ahead despite their current 2-6 record.

Through the seasons first eight games, Higgins has 40 catches for 603 yards, and four touchdowns.

Higgins elected to enter the NFL draft after his junior season, forgoing his final season of eligibility. He left Clemson with 135 receptions, 2,448 yards, and his 27 touchdown catches ties him with DeAndre Hopkins for the most in school history. He's also the only player in school history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.