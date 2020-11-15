Tee Higgins' Touchdown Puts Cincinnati On the Board Against Pittsburgh

Cincinnati rookie and Clemson's all-time touchdown reception leader Tee Higgins put his team on the board Sunday in the second quarter against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

On a fourth-and-goal in the second quarter, Higgins proved true on a crossing route and finished off the play showing off his vertical as he dunked the ball over the crossbar. Earlier in the drive, Joe Burrow connected with Higgins on a 54-yard which helped set up the touchdown.

Higgins has been productive in the first half despite coughing the ball up earlier in the day. At the halftime intermission, he has six catches for 102 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals trail the Steelers, 22-7.

The rookie continues to make an impact on the Cinncinatti offense averaging 14.2 yards per catch entering Sunday's game. The touchdown against the Steelers was his fourth of the year.

Higgins was drafted 33rd overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of April's 2020 NFL Draft, he said it was a dream come true. He finished his three-year career at Clemson with 135 catches for 2,448 yards, with 27 touchdown catches. He leaves as the only player in school history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons and his 27 career receiving touchdowns are tied for best in program history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.