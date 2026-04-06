Former Clemson Defensive Tackle Requests Trade From New York Giants

At defensive tackle, the Clemson Tigers have had plenty of talent go on to the NFL. Now, perhaps their most talented one is looking to make a move elsewhere.

New York Giants standout Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade on Monday from the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former Tiger will not be at the offseason workout program either until a change is made.

Lawrence has only been a part of the Giants since he left Clemson in 2019 to pursue a professional career. The upcoming eighth-year defensive tackle is a two-time All-Pro, beginning his career under head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables in 2016.

He was a part of both national championship teams, recording two All-American honors and ending up as an All-ACC selection all three years that Lawrence was a part of Clemson from 2016-19. The Wake Forest, North Carolina, native finished his career with one of the most dominant tenures a defensive tackle has had in program history, and Lawrence finished with the trophies to back it up.

In his time with the Tigers, he finished with 134 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks across 40 games played under Swinney. 36 of those games were starts as well, being a cornerstone piece on the Clemson defensive line that featured the likes of Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

Of course, that group will be forever known as the “Power Rangers”, and Lawrence was at the heart of that group.

Coming out of high school, Lawrence was the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2016, according to 247Sports. He is one of the highest-rated five-star players who has signed with Clemson in its program’s history, being the highest-ranked at that time before a quarterback by the name of Trevor Lawrence came along.

Venables knew about the potential, and the defensive tackle took advantage and never looked back.

Lawrence was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants, being their main piece on the defensive line that has been shuffled over the last several seasons. However, that could be changing if the argument between him and New York continues to go negatively.

Wherever he ends up to begin the 2026 season in the NFL, the team that will have Lawrence will be at a strong advantage when it comes to the trenches, getting a former All-Pro with plenty of reasons to get back to that level as he continues his prime.