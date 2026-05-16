The NFL dropped its full 2026 regular season schedule on Thursday, and former Clemson Tigers are sprinkled through marquee matchups in both the AFC and NFC.

According to Ourlads' roster counts, seven games on this year's schedule are projected to feature at least seven former Tigers on the field. That number could shift before anyone takes a snap, but for now, Clemson's presence across the league is hard to ignore.

Here's a quick rundown on those seven matches:

Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The first — and only — divisional matchup to make the list is the Bengals' trip to Baltimore during Week 7, which features the most former Tigers, with 9 total: 5 on the Ravens and 4 on the Bengals.



In recent years, both have been hot commodities for Clemson players to land at once hitting the pros, and 2026 is no different.



As it stands, the five Ravens players include: Cornerback Nate Wiggins, linebacker Trenton Simpson, offensive lineman John Simpson, running back Adam Randall — who was drafted in the fifth round nearly a month ago — and, most recently, K'Von Wallace, signing a contract with the team last Monday.



On the Bengals side, the four players include: Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence — who was traded from the New York Giants in April — wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Barrett Carter and defensive end Myles Murphy.

Week 5: Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Similar to the Ravens and Bengals — except it comes as a lesser surprise — the Atlanta Falcons have had a knack for acquiring Clemson alums in recent years.



The franchise currently has three former Tigers on its roster: the Terrell brothers, A.J. and Avieon, and long snapper Philip Florenzo, who signed a UDFA contract with the team following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium will host seven former Tigers, with the Jaguars presently counting 2026 MVP Finalist, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro — who was traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville last month — among their players, in addition to Baltimore’s five.

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

The New Orleans Saints will head to Baltimore after being involved in one of the most significant offseason moves regarding a former Tiger. In March, Travis Etienne signed a four-year, $52 million contract with his hometown team, splitting up the longtime Clemson and Jaguars duo of him and Lawrence. Now, he'll play alongside another former teammate in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Last season, the Buffalo Bills had zero former Clemson players on their roster. But following the 2026 NFL Draft, the AFC East team now has two on its roster: edge rushers T.J. Parker — who the Bills drafted with the 35th overall pick — and Cade Denhoff, who signed a UDFA contract with the franchise following the conclusion of the draft.

Now, the pair of defensive lineman will host some of their former teammates (Adam Randall, Nate Wiggins, Trenton Simpson) and former Tigers who came before them (John Simpson and K'Von Wallace) for a Week 8 matchup in Highmark Stadium.

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals and Falcons tilt scheduled for Week 9 in Madrid — the NFL's second-ever game in Spain — could be another 7 Tiger affair, as Cincinnati and Atlanta could arrive to that matchup still carrying their current count of four and three, respectively.

The @Bengals and @AtlantaFalcons are headed to Madrid in Week 9 🇪🇸 @MundoNFL



NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/ahhTvgEHXr — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2026

Week 17: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Considering this Week 17 matchup will be a divisional rematch of the Week 7 contest, the total list consists of the same nine players mentioned above.