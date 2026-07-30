Former Clemson DT Feared to Torn ACL Ahead of NFL Season

While the Clemson Tigers play on Saturdays, Sundays are when their alumni shine. However, there is one standout who could miss the entire season with a training camp injury.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, now with the New Orleans Saints, is feared to have torn his ACL on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2026, it might be cut short.

#Saints DT Bryan Bresee, one of the linchpins their defense and a rising star, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per me and @MikeGarafolo. While tests are ongoing, it’s likely the former first-rounder is done for the season. pic.twitter.com/qbuTBb7sZ4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2026

The Tigers only had Bresee for three seasons, anchoring the defensive line as a former No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class. From there, he only got better with each season until he decided to forego his fourth season to head to the pros.

The Damascus, Md., native finished his Clemson career recording 50 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 26 games for the Tigers. It was enough to grant him a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which New Orleans took advantage of when he was still on the board.

Bresee burst onto the scene as a freshman, joining the likes of Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson, now both NFL players, as first-years. He finished with the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, being the second Tiger to do so in program history. His four sacks also tied a program record for an interior defensive lineman, being one of Nick Eason’s best players in the position group.

2022 was the most influential year of Bresee’s life while being at Clemson. His sister, Ella, battled brain cancer while the defensive tackle was making waves with the Tigers. In September of that year, Clemson fans wore all grey in the “Ella Strong” game, honoring brain cancer awareness and Bresee’s sister.

Coming out of high school, where he attended Damascus High School, Bresee was the No. 1 player in the entire class, according to 247Sports. The recruiting outlet had him ranked with a 101 rating, making him one of the highest-ranked players that Clemson has ever recruited. He chose the Tigers over Alabama and Auburn, among others.

Around that time, names like Tyler Davis, DeMonte Capehart, Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas made up a loaded offensive line for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. Bresee only amplified that.

Now, the 24-year-old will have to be sidelined for the 2026 season, one where he was expected to continue to make a jump to be one of the best young interior linemen in the league.