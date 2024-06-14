Former Clemson Football Legend Trevor Lawrence Agrees To Massive NFL Deal
Trevor Lawrence is a Clemson Tigers football legend. Soon, he’ll have a lot more money to donate to the alma mater.
The 24-year-old quarterback will reportedly sign a new five-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars which feature some eye-popping financial figures, per a report by NFL.com. Lawrence is expected to sign the deal on Friday.
The deal is guaranteed to pay Lawrence $200 million and he will receive $142 million when he signs the contract. The deal could be worth up to $275 million.
The value of the deal matches what Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — also a national champion quarterback in college at LSU — signed recently. At $55 million in average annual value, it ties Burrow’s contract as the biggest in the NFL.
Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year option on Lawrence’s contract in April, a sign that the team wanted to get something done long-term with their young quarterback.
The Jaguars clearly see their No. 1 overall pick from 2021 as worth the money.
He’s already earned a Pro Bowl nod with the Jaguars, taken them to the playoffs and won a playoff game.
In just three seasons with the Jags he’s thrown for 11,770 yards, completed 63.8 percent of his passes and hurled 58 touchdowns against 39 interceptions.
Before he joined the Jaguars, he was one of the top recruits in the country out of Cartersville, Ga., and chose Clemson after he led his high school to 41 straight wins and two state titles. He was a five-star player coming out of college.
Lawrence was named the starting quarterback four games into his freshman season, which prompted Kelly Bryant to transfer. Lawrence led the Tigers to the national championship at the end of the 2018 season, validating coach Dabo Swinney’s decision to elevate him into the starting role.
He threw for 3,280 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, was named National Freshman of the Year and given the Archie Griffin Awards by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. He was also the ACC Rookie of the Year and became the first true freshman quarterback since Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway in 1985 to lead his team to a national title.
In three seasons with the Tigers he went 34-2 as a starter, threw for 10,098 yards, along with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He took the Tigers to the national title game his sophomore season, where he and the Tigers lost to Burrow’s LSU Tigers, and to the College Football Playoff semifinals his junior year.
He was named a First-Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year in his final season at Clemson.