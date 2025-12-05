Colts vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Will Jacksonville Stay Hot?)
It’s a battle between 8-4 teams when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.
Indianapolis has lost two straight and three of four after an impressive first half, while Jacksonville is 4-1 in its last five and riding a three-game winning streak.
The oddsmakers have the Colts as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts -1.5 (-110)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: -125
- Jaguars: +105
Total
- 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
This game is nearly a pick’em and neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened for this one.
Which team will move to 9-4 this week?
Colts vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Colts vs. Jaguars betting preview:
The Colts have struggled on the road this season while the Jaguars have been a strong home team, and recent form also goes in Jacksonville's favor.
Maybe Indianapolis can flip a switch and get things going in Jacksonville, but I’ll take the home underdogs outright in this battle of 8-4 teams.
Pick: Jaguars moneyline (+105)
This game is really tough to handicap, and the line reflects that.
The Colts are likely the better team overall, but recent form plays a big part on a week-to-week basis. I’ll stick with the Jaguars at home given their 4-2 home record and the Colts’ 2-3 road record.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Colts 24
