Former Clemson Head Coach Says Dabo Swinney Could Leave
There is a lot of pressure on Clemson to get back into national relevance again this season.
2023 was a disaster in terms of what they have done in the past, failing to win 10 games for the first time since 2010 and not appearing in the ACC championship game for the second time in the past three years.
With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, that should give the Tigers a much better chance of being able to win a national championship instead of under the old four-team format.
But, with that also comes expectations, and failing to make the CFP would come with tons of criticism.
Dabo Swinney has come under fire a bit from the national media, and even the local fans at times last season. His lack of transfer portal usage has caused him to be criticized for not adjusting to the modern era of college football.
Many coaches around the country have decided to leave their head coaching positions to become coordinators at higher-profile schools or the NFL, something that was unheard of just a couple years ago.
Swinney holds one of the best jobs in the country as the head coach of Clemson, but one of their former head coaches thinks there's a possibility he could leave.
"When I hired him, Dabo wasn't in coaching. He got out of coaching. He was out of coaching two years when I hired him ... So, he's had a taste of civilian life, per say, and with this transfer portal, it wouldn't surprise me if he says, 'Hey, I can do other things, I've done other things," Tommy Bowden said during an appearance on Outkick Hot Mic.
That would be a bombshell development if it actually happens.
There has been no indication that Swinney is looking to get out of coaching or leave Clemson, but anytime these things happen, it starts to develop quickly.
If the legendary coach was to stop coaching the Tigers, the thought is that it would be of his own accord. However, Bowden also knows just how reactionary the university can be when it comes to underperforming compared to expectations.
"But they have a short fuse there. I went 9-3 and signed a seven-year contract. Six months later, I was gone. So, they have a short leash," he added.
Moving on from Swinney would certainly not be a popular decision right now, especially after he won two national championships, but if there is continued resistance to using the transfer portal and they start moving away from contender status, that could change the fans' thoughts.
If they start turning on their head coach, then that could also cause him to leave according to Bowden.
"So, [the fans] need to be careful if they get on him too much, because he'll take off. He's got plenty of money," he said.
This comes at an interesting time.
Swinney and the Tigers are preparing to put together a bounce back year and get into the College Football Playoff to give themselves a chance at winning another national championship.
If that happens, it seems unlikely he would walk away from Clemson, unless Bowden knows more about things than he is letting on.