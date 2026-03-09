Dolphins' Super Bowl Odds Aren't Impacted by Reported Malik Willis Signing

A new quarterback is set to take over in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are signing quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal ($45 million guaranteed) to replace Tua Tagovailoa, who was released on Monday. The Dolphins' odds to win the Super Bowl didn't move after they moved on from Tagovailoa, and oddsmakers at DraftKings have kept them at +20000 after the reported Willis addition.

Sources: The #Dolphins are signing #Packers QB Malik Willis, as a new QB has landed in Miami.



He gets a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed in a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/bhIpxV3UrK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

A former third-round pick, Willis rehabbed his career in Green Bay after struggling in limited action in Tennessee. He now joins former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who took the Dolphins' head-coaching gig this offseason.

Willis has thrown for 972 yards, six scores and no picks in 11 games (three starts) over the last two seasons in Green Bay. An extremely talented runner with a big arm, Willis was the most coveted quarterback on the market heading into the offseason.

Miami is clearly looking to rebuild the roster after back-to-back seasons where it finished under .500 and missed the playoffs, and this investement in Willis could end up turning around the franchise. Several other teams have rehabbed recently drafted quarterbacks, including the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl with Sam Darnold in the 2025 season after he turned his career around in Minnesota the prior year.

Could Willis eventually follow a similar path for Miami? It may be a long shot right now with all the holes the Dolphins have on the roster, but they clearly viewed Willis as an upgrade over Tagovailoa. Willis will compete with Quinn Ewers (a seventh-round pick last year) in Miami, but it would be surprising if the former third-rounder didn't open 2026 as Miami's starter.

Even though the Dolphins have made their call to fix their quarterback room, oddsmakers still have them tied for the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL alongside the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

