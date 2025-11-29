Former Clemson QB Charlie Whitehurst Reflects on Palmetto Bowl's Importance
f anybody knows a thing or two about what it takes to beat the University of South Carolina, it’s former Clemson Tigers quarterback Charlie Whitehurst.
Throughout his time at Clemson, Whitehurst became the first quarterback in program history to finish his career 4-0 against the Gamecocks.
While appearing as a guest on the Orange Crush Podcast, Whitehurst relived his Tigers career while also talking about his particular success against South Carolina.
“It means a lot to a lot of people. I wish people nationally would know what it means for the state,’ Whitehurst said.” This is a heated rivalry.If you’ve been a part of it, you know it’s hostile when you go there, it’s hostile when you come to Clemson.”
As a freshman, he led the Tigers to a comeback win in the Palmetto Bowl in just his fourth career start.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter down 20-13, but Whitehurst engineered two touchdown drives to give Clemson the 27-20 win.
In that game, Whitehurst threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
Even after an 11-year NFL career, he explained that it was one of the most memorable games of his life.
“That’s one of the most special games I've ever played in,” Whitehurst said. “I felt like I did it for those guys, those seniors. For everybody in the state, all of those people in the stands as well.”
His most lopsided performance came in 2003, when the Tigers pulled off a 63-17 blowout win. That game, Whitehurst tied a single-game program record with four passing touchdowns, while his 302 passing yards were the most that a Tiger quarterback has thrown for against South Carolina.”
Whitehurst also had some thoughts about another Clemson quarterback, Tigers starter Cade Klubnik.
While Klubnik’s time at Clemson has been a bit of a rollercoaster, Whitehurst explained that earning his second career win against the Gamecocks would have a significant impact on his legacy.
“I think it would mean a lot to him. I think Clemson fans would remember that fondly as a last hurrah,” Whitehurst said. “He’s had a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but if he gets a win, people will remember that.”
After his time at Clemson, Whitehurst went on to spend more than a decade in the NFL, earning a pretty unforgettable nickname, “Clipboard Jesus,” along the way. He was an 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2006 NFL draft, and spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.
Klubnik’s final regular-season game with Clemson will take place against South Carolina on Saturday at noon ET, televised live on the SEC Network.