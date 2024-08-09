Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Speaks Out on New Deal with Jaguars
The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for the 2024 college football season and one of the team's former superstars is preparing for a pivotal season in the NFL.
Trevor Lawrence, one of the best players to ever play for Clemson, is heading into a very important fourth year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Lawrence is fresh off of receiving a massive five-year, $275 million contract. Amid questions about whether or not the Jaguars should commit long-term to him, the team made a definitive statement.
Now, heading into the season, Lawrence has spoken out more about his mega extension.
During a recent sit-down interview with Brian Baldinger of NFL Network, Lawrence opened up about his contract and revealed what comes next.
“I’m super grateful for the deal, and I think the biggest thing is yeah, that it’s done, that you can just go play football and move on. But then having that stability, that’s something that’s hard to come by in this business. That doesn’t happen for a lot of guys, so I’m grateful for that. Obviously I know that’s a unique position to be in and comes with a lot of responsibility, and excited for that.”
Throughout his first three years with Jacksonville, Lawrence has produced mixed results. He has shown flashes of the superstar potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has not been consistent.
In the 50 games he has played, the 24-year-old quarterback has completed 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He has also picked up 964 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Clearly, the turnover numbers are a bit high. However, he has not always had a perfect situation around him.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Lawrence is facing a lot of pressure to produce at a high level. The expectations coming from such a big contract are sometimes even bigger than earning the extension to begin with.
That being said, Clemson fans know very well what Lawrence is capable of and the kind of person and teammate he is and has been. He will embrace the challenege and put more work in than ever to prove the team right for their decision.
Expect to see him come through with a big year in 2024. He will do everything in his power to reward the Jaguars for their belief in him.