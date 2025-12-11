NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 Prop Bets for Week 15 (TreVeyon Henderson Will Torch Bills Defense)
The Player Prop Countdown had a strong outing in Week 14, going 6-4 for +3.04 units. Let's follow that up with another strong performance in Week 15.
If you want to get in on the player prop market this week, you're in the right place. As I always do, I'm going to rank my top 10 player props for this weekend's slate of games. Let's dive into them.
NFL Week 15 Prop Bets
10) Jaxson Dart UNDER 29.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Giants’ interim head coach, Mike Kafka, didn’t call any designed runs for Jaxson Dart in his first game as head coach with Dart at quarterback. As a result, Dart ran just four times for 20 yards last week, all four of them being scrambles. Dart will still scramble at times this week, but with no designed runs, it’ll be tough for him to reach 30+ yards.
9) Justin Herbert UNDER 30.5 Passing Attempts (-114)
I placed this bet last week for the Chargers' Monday Night Football game against the Eagles, and it won, so I'm back on the same bet in Week 15. Justin Herbert’s hand is causing him to not throw the ball as much. Instead, he was looking to scramble more often, running 10 times against the Eagles on Monday night, throwing the ball only 26 times in a game that went to overtime.
8) Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 199.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Dolphins have run the ball on 59.09% of their plays over the past 3 weeks, almost 4% higher than any other team. Tua hasn’t thrown for 200+ yards in four straight games; he’s averaging only 185.2 passing yards per game this season. He doesn’t do well in the cold either, which is bad news for the Dolphins' Monday Night Football game in Pittsburgh.
7) Matt Stafford Longest Pass OVER 39.5 Yards (-114)
The MVP favorite has a favorable matchup against the Lions ahead of him. The Detroit secondary is injured, with both their safeties and their No. 1 cornerback sidelined. Detroit’s defense has given up the most passing plays of 20+ yards this season at 47. They have also allowed 7 passing plays of 40+ yards.
6) Trevor Lawrence UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have leaned on their run game of late, running the ball on 48.07% of their plays over the past three weeks. This weekend, with them being set as significant favorites, they may not need to rely on Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball, especially when they get to the red zone. Lawrence has only had 2+ passing touchdowns in five games this season, so I'm surprised we can bet the under on 1.5 passing touchdowns for him at +100.
5) Shedeur Sanders OVER 185.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Shedeur Sanders may or may not be a franchise quarterback, but he's been playing a lot better than people have given him credit for. He has gone over 200 yards in two of his three starts, including throwing for 364 yards against the Titans last weekend. Now, he gets to take on a Bears defense that, if you take away turnovers, has been one of the worst in the NFL. This passing yards total is far too low.
4) Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Betting on opposing tight ends against the Bengals has been a profitable bet to make all season long. They allow the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends. There have been nine touchdowns scored by tight ends against the Bengals in 2025. Andrews didn't score against the Bengals two weeks ago, but he did haul in four receptions for 47 yards. I love this bet at +150 odds.
3) Lamar Jackson OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
There was a time this season when betting the UNDER on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards was a profitable wager to make, but now he's coming off a performance against the Steelers where he ran the ball seven times for 43 yards. Now, with his season on the line, I expect Jackson to put his body on the line to help lead the Ravens to a win. 34 rushing yards isn't too big an ask for Jackson.
2) Dak Prescott to NOT Throw an Interception (+106)
Dak Prescott may already have 10 interceptions on the season, but that doesn't mean he's going to throw an 11th on Sunday night against the Vikings. Amongst all quarterbacks who are starting this weekend, Prescott has the lowest bad throw percentage at 11.4%. I love that we can place this bet at plus-money.
1) TreVeyon Henderson OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Buffalo Bills have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. They allow 5.1 yards per, and they rank 31st in opponent rush EPA. That sets up TreVeyon Henderson for a big game. He has rushed for 55+ yards in six straight games coming into Week 15. As long as the Patriots don't give Rhamondre Stevenson the bulk of carries, I think Henderson has a chance to cruise past this number.
