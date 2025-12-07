Former Clemson Receiver Finds New Life at Indiana

With Indiana rising to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after a statement win over Ohio State on Saturday night, the Hoosiers’ rise has also shone a light on a familiar name to Clemson Tiger fans, one quietly authoring a resurgence in Bloomington.

That name is E.J. Williams Jr ., a former Clemson wide receiver who transferred to Indiana in 2023, when now-Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen was still the head coach of the Hoosiers.

Now in his third season with the program, Williams has carved out his most productive stretch of College Football during the Hoosiers’ playoff push in 2025, recording career highs across the board of 34 receptions, 416 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

However, the late-blooming emergence isn’t all too surprising when you take a look at Williams’ football roots.

Coming out of Central Phenix City High School in 2020, the 6-foot-3 receiver ranked as a top-85 talent and the 13th-best receiver in the country, according to 247Sports . His recruitment drew interest from numerous programs across the country, prompting him to turn down offers from schools like Alabama and Georgia to play in orange for head coach Dabo Swinney.

As a true freshman, Williams flashed his high potential, totaling 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns, punctuated by a memorable one-handed grab against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship that became one of the season’s signature highlights.

That year, he finished third on the team in both receiving yards and receptions among wide receivers for an ACC title-winning Clemson squad that advanced to the College Football Playoff.

However, after showcasing his talent in 2020, it only went down from there. Over the next two years, Williams recorded just 16 catches for 136 yards, dealing with a handful of lingering injuries during his tenure that ultimately affected his relationship with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Following a 2022 campaign where he saw career-low snap counts of 237 over 12 games, Williams felt it was best for him to leave the place where he started his collegiate career, entering the transfer portal in early December and committing to the Hoosiers one month later.

In his first season with Indiana, Williams showed similar flashes to his true freshman season, accounting for 23 receptions and 281 yards in 2023.

Unfortunately, injuries would yet again plague the talented receiver, which led to his decision to redshirt and preserve a final year of eligibility for the 2025 season. He briefly entered the transfer portal after the choice, but later withdrew and returned to Indiana.

Now, as head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers sit atop the College Football Playoff rankings, Williams has finally found the stage that once seemed destined for him. Years removed from his Clemson beginnings, the wideout’s resurgence has become part of a legendary Hoosiers season built on patience and perseverance.