Former Clemson Standout Linebacker Signed by Houston Texans

As the Houston Texans continue to make a push for the NFL Playoffs, they add a Clemson Tiger on defense to help aid their pass rush

The Texans signed outside linebacker Xavier Thomas on, who is in his second year in the NFL after being released by the Arizona Cardinals last Friday. Thomas spent six seasons at Clemson, playing from 2018-23.

Thomas stood out his freshman year instantly, being a freshman All-American after helping the Tigers win the national championship in 2019 over Alabama. He continued half a sack in the win, and finished with 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups in his freshman season.

The ladder half of the defensive ends career was muddled by injuries, being limited in both the 2020 season and 2022 season, using a COVID year of eligibility and medical redshirt to grant him two extra seasons of playing on the Clemson defensive line. He was the last Tiger to be on the team, in 2023, with a national championship honor.

Thomas finished with 17.5 total sacks, 34 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles and two recoveries, and seven pass breakups over the course of his six seasons at Clemson, becoming a leader after overcoming adversity and publicly speaking about overcoming depression, being a symbol of perseverance for the team when he was a part of it.

At the end of his Clemson career, he was one of only four defensive players to play in over 60 games for the Tigers, a testament to his loyalty in a changing world of college athletics.

The former Clemson standout was selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and had a strong year in his rookie season. He finished with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games with Arizona in his first year, but didn’t record a defensive statistic in his second season with the team across four games. With key pieces to the team’s linebacker room returning, it sent Thomas packing for a new home.

A two-time All-ACC selection over his time at Clemson, Thomas will look to find a new role under head coach DeMeco Ryans, who prides himself on an aggressive, fast defense that stifles opposing offenses.

The 25-year-old will look to use his expertise to find playing time in the Houston linebacker room, despite also potentially seeing opportunities at defensive end, where he played at Clemson, if needed.