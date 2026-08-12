With Clemson Football's fall camp now fully underway, the NFL season is also beginning to ramp up. Unfortunately, injuries are part of that territory, and one former Tiger recently found that out the hard way.

On Tuesday, it was released that Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins had suffered a lower leg injury an hour into practice and had to be carted off the field, as first reported by NFL Insider Ari Meirov.

It looked worse to begin with, as he couldn't put any weight on his left leg while heading to the team facility. Fortunately, though, ESPN's Ian Rapoport later reported that Wiggins suffered no structural damage.

Still, his specific injury and return timetable are both classified.

No structural damage for Wiggins. Good news for Baltimore. https://t.co/K9GzVSbjfc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2026

"Nate Wiggins is a high-caliber, first-round-pick corner. You're not just going to be like, 'Oh, everything's the same,' because it's built around the talents of the players," head coach Jesse Minter said regarding the injury. "I just know that we'll be able to do things however it shakes out. I feel good about the secondary."

While Wiggins is one of the pivotal pieces of the Ravens defense heading into the 2026 season, his journey began with the Tigers, as we know, and it wasn't a three-year stint anyone would forget.

As a true freshman in 2021, the 6-foot-2 cornerback didn't see the field much, logging just over 125 defensive snaps across seven games.

The following season was much different, as he showed signs of improvement and even took over as a starter by Week 3. While the first start of his career against Wake Forest was arguably the worst game of his three-year tenure, it almost seemed like a wake-up point for him as he became pretty elite from that game on.

By season's end, he finished with 29 tackles, two for a loss, 13 pass deflections and a 98-yard pick six, which occurred during the team's 39-10 ACC Championship victory over North Carolina.

Wiggins was expected to have a big year heading into the 2023 season, and that's exactly what he did.

On his way to becoming one of the best corners in College Football, the junior accumulated 29 tackles, one for a loss, six pass deflections, two interceptions — one of which was returned for a score — two forced fumbles and one sack. He earned a First-team All-ACC selection for this performance.

The lockdown defensive back then decided to forgo his senior year and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round with the 30th overall pick.

While Wiggins didn't see much playing time to begin the year, he started to show flashes in limited action, and ultimately, former head coach John Harbaugh couldn't keep him off the field as he became a starter by the final weeks of the season.

He finished the year 11th in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting while totaling 33 tackles, 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one pick-six.

Wiggins' second-year campaign truly showed the league how special a talent he is, though. As a full-time starter, he racked up 76 tackles, two for a loss, 14 pass deflections (tied for 12th in the NFL) and three interceptions.

Heading into the 2026 season, he was projected to be the primary outside corner for the Ravens. Still, with both the injury and timetable being undisclosed, it's now uncertain when we'll see him on the field for the AFC North team next.