Former Clemson Standout Clelin Ferrell Looking to Make Splash With New NFL Team

From his time at Clemson during the 2015-19 seasons, many saw defensive end Clelin Ferrell as the league’s potential breakout star for the next decade.

It wasn’t hard to see why. Ferrell finished his career with the Tigers with 50 tackles for loss, 27 sacks and five forced fumbles in three seasons of playing time. To make it even more emphatic, the Richmond, Va., native only played in 44 games with Clemson while redshirting in 2015.

Ferrell was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, bringing two national championships to the Oakland Raiders, a team looking to have that spark on defense. However, it was unable to happen.

Three teams later and seven years later, the Clemson product made his way to Miami, playing for the Dolphins with hopes to flip the script on what his career looks like. He knows his career isn’t over, either, speaking to the Miami Herald’s Tyler Carmona about expectations.

“I don’t think it’s fair to put my career into words yet. I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Ferrell said. “Everything I do is based on that little boy who once made a promise to himself.”

The product from Clemson proves there could be something left in the tank.

Ferrell was the one player in program history to be given a First Team All-American honor twice, receiving it in 2017 and 2018. After being a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the best edge rusher in college football, in 2017, he came back and won the prestigious honor in his final season with the Tigers.

He now heads to a Miami team with an identity that’s similar to why Ferrell took a new start: to prove people wrong despite already being counted out.

“I believe [in] myself,” he said, “so just putting it on tape and letting other teams know. It’s really the mental game — the consistency over time.”

The Dolphins bring in plenty of players looking to prove it in 2026, one that many could consider a rebuild year for the program. Through his time at Clemson, Ferrell has been through competition in his position group before, which led to his redshirt season in 2015.

Through his seven seasons in the NFL, Ferrell has recorded 184 total tackles and 21 sacks in 98 games played. After playing out his rookie contract with the Raiders, he’s seen time with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2025. Now, he will head south to break through in head coach Jeff Hafley’s first season at the helm.