Former Clemson Star Injury Status Unclear After Ravens Practice
Former Clemson Tigers star Trayvon Mullen suffered a shoulder injury with the Baltimore Ravens during training camp this weekend, the latest setback for the former second-round pick.
Mullen, 28 years old, has been dealing with injuries for the past three years, including his foot and toe. A shoulder injury would be a new injury for him to deal with.
The Athletic reported the injury and noted that he was in “obvious pain” as he was carted to the locker room.
The severity of the injury isn’t clear. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t provide the media covering the team an immediate update.
Earlier in camp Mullen was already making waves in the secondary, as he worked to pick off a pass during 11-on-11 drills. He did also give up a pass interference penalty.
Baltimore is coming off a trip to the AFC Championship Game last year, as the Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.
Mullen is seeking to get back on the football field for the first time since late 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, before which he played most of 2022 with Arizona before he was released.
The Ravens claimed him off waivers in January of 2023 and then signed him two months later. But he never got on the field. The Ravens released him with a non-football injury designation after Baltimore announced that Mullen had not disclosed a toe injury. The Ravens then put him on their non-injury reserve list. He later had surgery.
Mullen first suffered a toe injury late in the 2021 season.
He left Clemson after his junior year and was drafted in the second round (No. 40 overall) by the then-Oakland Raiders, where he spent his first three seasons. He played 36 straight games with the Raiders before a foot injury put him on injured reserve for two months before he returned and suffered a toe injury in his first game back.
Mullen played three season for Clemson from 2016-18 and was part of both national championship teams. In his final game he was the national championship game’s defensive MVP after he had six tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble against Alabama.
In three seasons with the Tigers he had 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, four interceptions and 12 pass-breakups. He started 26 of the 41 games he played and was second-team AFCA All-American in 2018.