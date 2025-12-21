Patriots vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 16 (Bet on Drake Maye)
Two potential playoff teams in the AFC face off on Sunday night in Week 16, and Drake Maye is looking to show why he and the New England Patriots are serious contenders this season.
New England blew a 21-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, but I’m not exactly sold on the Baltimore Ravens as favorites this season after they’ve split their first 14 games of 2025.
So, why don’t we look to the prop market for some of the best plays in this primetime matchup?
Jackson and Maye are two of the game’s elite quarterbacks, and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has been a revelation for the Patriots in the second half of the season, moving to the favorite in the odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
On the outside, the Patriots have spread the ball around quite a bit this season, while Maye has posted one of the best completion percentages in the NFL. Baltimore hasn’t been nearly as effective throwing the rock, but Jackson did toss a pair of scores in Week 15.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props that I’ve settled on for this Sunday Night Football showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Ravens
- Drake Maye OVER 242.5 Passing Yards (-112)
- Stefon Diggs UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-178)
- Derrick Henry OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Drake Maye OVER 242.5 Passing Yards (-112)
This season, Drake Maye has thrown for 243 or more yards in 10 of his 14 appearances, yet oddsmakers aren’t buying him against this Baltimore secondary.
I believe that’s a mistake.
Maye only threw for 155 yards against Buffalo in Week 15, but he’s been terrific as a passer this season, completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards and 23 scores. He’s also only been picked seven times (averaging 0.5 per game).
The Ravens rank just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, and they’ve allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the league overall. I think Maye is a no-brainer bet on Sunday night.
Stefon Diggs UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-178)
Stefon Diggs has been up and down in the 2025 season, but his role has really diminished in the last three games.
The veteran receiver has played 47.9, 47.7 and 50.0 percent of the snaps for the Patriots in those three games, catching just eight total passes. He’s been targeted no more than four times in any of those matchups, making him an extremely tough bet with this line set at 4.5.
Diggs has four or fewer receptions in eight of his 14 games, and the last three games have been his three lowest snap percentages in 2025. I think he’s an easy player to sell ahead of this primetime matchup.
Derrick Henry OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Derrick Henry doesn't have the easiest matchup on Sunday night, but the Patriots are 17th in NFL in EPA/Rush despite allowing just 4.1 yards per carry this season.
Henry has six games with at least 80 rushing yards this season, including his last two appearances where he’s totaled 194 yards on just 36 carries.
The Ravens are going to lean on their star running back in this game, as Lamar Jackson has been up and down throwing the ball in 2025. Henry already has 1,125 rushing yards this season and is still averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry.
He’s worth a bet to hit his season average on Sunday night.
