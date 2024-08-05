Former Clemson Star Turning Heads with Philadelphia Eagles
Over the past three years, Will Shipley has been a massive part of the Clemson Tigers' offense. He has been the definition of consistent at running back.
Now, Shipley has moved on from Clemson and is currently a rookie in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles.
While he has just gotten started in his first NFL training camp, Shipley has impressed the Eagles and has been turning heads. His future with the team looks very bright.
Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni recently spoke out glowingly about Shipley and his thoughts about the young running back.
“He plays big, I think. When you look at him, he’s built. His lower body is really built... There’s things about him that remind me of Danny Woodhead. I look forward to him continuing to progress. We're really excited about him."
Shipley played three seasons for the Tigers. He put up big numbers in his Clemson career.
He ended up with 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 85 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers show just how important he was to the Tigers' offense.
Looking ahead at his future with the Eagles, Shipley has a chance to make a major immediate impact.
At the top of the projected depth chart is Saquon Barkley, which is no surpise. Behind Barkley, however, things get interesting.
Currently, Kenneth Gainwell is expected to be the team's primary backup running back. Shipley is right behind him and could push for some touches during his rookie season.
During his tenure with Clemson, Shipley was a steady presence and also was a key playmaker. He was always playing at a high level regardless of the opponent. Philadelphia is going to get that same version of him.
It will be interesting to see what kind of role Shipley can carve out in his rookie season with the Eagles.
He has the ability and talent to play right off the bat. So far, he has been doing the right things to get himself noticed and it's clear that the coaching staff loves him.
Expect to see Shipley put together a strong showing throughout training camp and the preseason. If he plays up to his full ability, there is a chance that he could surpass Gainwell to be the backup running back as a rookie.