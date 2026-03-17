How Signing Hollywood Brown Reshapes Eagles’ Wide Receiver Depth Chart
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The Eagles have made a significant move at wide receiver heading into the 2026 season.
No, not that one.
While A.J. Brown has yet to be traded out of Philadelphia, the team is doing its part to surround quarterback Jalen Hurts with talent heading into 2026, signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million.
Brown, 28, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2019 and spent three seasons in Baltimore—tallying his lone 1,000-plus-yard season in ‘21. Upset with his usage, he was traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season and played out the remainder of his rookie contract in Arizona before signing back-to-back one-year deals with the Chiefs in 2024 and ‘25.
A 5’9” speedster with some positional versatility, Brown brings a dynamic playmaking ability to the Eagles’ offense. Here’s a look at what their wide receiver room looks like ... at least for now.
Eagles’ updated wide receiver room after signing Hollywood Brown
Following the signing of Brown on Tuesday, the Eagles currently have eight wide receivers on their roster.
- A.J. Brown
- Hollywood Brown
- Darius Cooper
- Britain Covey
- Danny Gray
- DeVonta Smith
- Quez Watkins
- Johnny Wilson (IR)
MORE: What Dallas Goedert Extension Means for Eagles Salary Cap, Potential A.J. Brown Trade
All this to be said, the Eagles have been fielding trade calls for star pass-catcher A.J. Brown in recent weeks, and while a move may not come until after June 1, it continues to feel inevitable—and would ultimately open the door for Hollywood Brown to have an important role in the team's offense.
Eagles’ updated wide receiver depth chart after signing Hollywood Brown
Here’s how the Eagles’ eight wide receivers stack up, depth chart-wise, heading into the 2026 season.
WR
WR
WR
A.J. Brown
DeVonta Smith
Hollywood Brown
Johnny Wilson (IR)
Darius Cooper
Britain Covey
Quez Watkins
Danny Gray
The Eagles lined up in 11-personnel (three wide receivers) 59.21% of the time in 2026, according to Sumer Sports. The addition of Hollywood Brown to an already dynamic 1-2 punch in A.J. Brown and Smith only strengthens the unit as a whole.
Should an A.J. Brown trade happen in the near future, things will obviously look different. For now, though, Philadelphia should feel confident at wide receiver heading into next season.
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick