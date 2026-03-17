How Signing Hollywood Brown Reshapes Eagles’ Wide Receiver Depth Chart

The Eagles have made a significant move at wide receiver heading into the 2026 season.

No, not that one .

While A.J. Brown has yet to be traded out of Philadelphia, the team is doing its part to surround quarterback Jalen Hurts with talent heading into 2026, signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million.

We've agreed to terms on a one-year deal with WR Hollywood Brown.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mR3apZE7p6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2026

Brown, 28, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2019 and spent three seasons in Baltimore—tallying his lone 1,000-plus-yard season in ‘21. Upset with his usage , he was traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season and played out the remainder of his rookie contract in Arizona before signing back-to-back one-year deals with the Chiefs in 2024 and ‘25.

A 5’9” speedster with some positional versatility, Brown brings a dynamic playmaking ability to the Eagles’ offense. Here’s a look at what their wide receiver room looks like ... at least for now.

Eagles’ updated wide receiver room after signing Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown will join A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the Eagles' wide receiver room. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following the signing of Brown on Tuesday, the Eagles currently have eight wide receivers on their roster.

A.J. Brown

Hollywood Brown

Darius Cooper

Britain Covey

Danny Gray

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Johnny Wilson (IR)

All this to be said, the Eagles have been fielding trade calls for star pass-catcher A.J. Brown in recent weeks, and while a move may not come until after June 1 , it continues to feel inevitable—and would ultimately open the door for Hollywood Brown to have an important role in the team's offense.

Eagles’ updated wide receiver depth chart after signing Hollywood Brown

Brown and Smith will be joined by Hollywood Brown in 2026. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here’s how the Eagles’ eight wide receivers stack up, depth chart-wise, heading into the 2026 season.

WR WR WR A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown Johnny Wilson (IR) Darius Cooper Britain Covey Quez Watkins Danny Gray

The Eagles lined up in 11-personnel (three wide receivers) 59.21% of the time in 2026, according to Sumer Sports . The addition of Hollywood Brown to an already dynamic 1-2 punch in A.J. Brown and Smith only strengthens the unit as a whole.

Should an A.J. Brown trade happen in the near future, things will obviously look different. For now, though, Philadelphia should feel confident at wide receiver heading into next season.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated