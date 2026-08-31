Former Clemson Starting QB Makes 53-Man Roster, Praised By Jets Head Coach

For four seasons, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was making waves under center for the Tigers. Now, he’s going into the same type of situation in the NFL.

Klubnik made the New York Jets’ 53-man roster, which was announced after the NFL preseason ended this weekend. Klubnik is one of only two quarterbacks on the franchise’s roster, meaning he will back up starter Geno Smith to begin the 2026-27 season.

“He’s our backup quarterback,” head coach Aaron Glenn said on Monday, “and he’ll do a good job.”

The former Clemson standout played in several series for the Jets throughout the process, finishing with a total of 134 passing yards from 16 completions, 22 rushing yards and an interception. However, his habits in practice have been enough for Glenn to keep the quarterback around, cutting quarterback Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe ahead of Klubnik.

While he brings promise to New York to be the quarterback of the future, it’s eerily close to the scenario he found himself in Tigertown just four seasons ago. Klubnik, a five-star recruit from the 2022 class, sat behind junior DJ Uiagalelei in his first season before making a name for himself in Clemson’s ACC Championship game that season, defeating North Carolina.

From there, he was the Tigers’ starter for the next three seasons and he took the program to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

Klubnik finished his career with 10,123 passing yards and 73 touchdowns, being third and fourth, respectively, in program history in both of those statistics. He’s also only one of five quarterbacks to have made 40 starts in Clemson’s history. If that says anything for the New York Jets, they’re going to get a loyal player.

Head coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t able to watch the first game he took part in from the 2026 postseason, but he’s looking forward to watching his growth at the next level of his career.

“He’s gonna play a long time,” he said. “He’s a really talented quarterback, and that’s why he got drafted, and you know they’ve seen that too, right out of the gate. So hopefully he stays healthy; if he does, he’ll be going to be one of those guys you look up and he’s played quite a while.”

It might not be early on in the year that Klubnik is under center, with Smith serving in that role with the experience he brings, but if the Jets need a switch, don’t be surprised if they go with the rookie from Clemson to help with the efforts.

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