Former Clemson Tiger Lands Contract with AFC North Team

With 24 NFL teams' seasons now over, whether due to playoff elimination or missing the postseason entirely, front offices are already making moves as the league shifts into the offseason.

One of those moves includes the Pittsburgh Steelers signing former Clemson Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry to a reserve/future contract, according to Teresa Varley of the team's official site.

We have signed two players to Reserve/Future contracts. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 15, 2026

For context, a reserve/future contract is an agreement teams use after the season to sign players for the upcoming year without affecting the salary cap.

The players who receive these are usually practice-squad guys or free agents who weren't on an active roster, like Henry. It places the player on the offseason roster so they can participate in training camp and team workouts, but the deal is typically non-guaranteed and pays the league minimum.

To make it simple, it's basically a team saying, "We don't like you enough to sign you to a standard contract, but we like you enough to keep you around for the offseason and give you a shot to compete for a roster spot."

Henry had a memorable five-year tenure with the Tigers, joining the team as a five-star recruit in 2018 – the same year as the program's third National title.

While he didn't play much as a true freshman, Henry became a key piece of Clemson's front seven from 2019 to 2022 , totaling 123 tackles, 30 for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Following a Second-team All-ACC campaign in his final year, the Washington Commanders selected Henry with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, the 6-foot-4 edge rusher impressed, recording 19 tackles, four for a loss and 1.5 sacks while playing in 10 games and starting three. But after the organization hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach ahead of the 2024 season, he was cut from the team.

Since then, it's been hard for Henry to find a home.

In 2024, he had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals , Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles , but none worked out, though he did win Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles.

He signed with the Cleveland Browns to start 2025 and had a strong preseason, showing flashes with seven tackles , half a sack, and a 45-yard pick-six. But it wasn't enough, being waived after the final contest.

Henry then signed with the Eagles for a second time before being released the next day. A week later, the Steelers picked him up and signed him to the practice squad. He lasted less than a month with the organization, as Pittsburgh waived him in early November.

The Browns then spun back for a second time, signing Henry to their practice squad, where he's been until now.