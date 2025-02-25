Former Clemson Tiger Quarterback Announces Unique Return to Program
Former quarterback Hunter Helms is hanging up his pads and gearing up for the Clemson Tigers in a completely different way. By way of announcement via Chapel Fowler on 'X', Helms and his father revealed that the former QB will be joining the Tigers' staff for the upcoming 2025 season.
After years of playing, Helms is looking to step into an authoritative role on the sidelines as an intern/volunteer coach. He transferred to Rhode Island in 2024, starting in six games during the regular season, but ultimately decided against playing a sixth year.
The Clemson alumni had another offer to take on a student-coaching role with Oklahoma but turned it down to return to his true alma mater. In his new capacity, Helms will most likely follow in the footsteps of another student-coach, earning an official title and salary after completing one year of unpaid experience.
The Tigers had a similar experience with Ben Boulware, a former player that now works as an analyst and linebackers coach.
With the help of his father, Helms got in touch with head coach Dabo Swinney to discuss options and landed this opportunity for 2025. Helms will utilize his offensive knowledge to provide a fresh perspective to the team. He will work under another former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd, as well as the current offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
Helms will start his coaching work in the summer and will most likely begin with high school camps put on by the Tigers. As a member of the staff, Helms will work with Clemson's current QB, Cade Klubnik.
Having Swinney as a mentor could set Helms up for great success in the coaching world, especially given his history with the Tigers.
Helms was always a solid backup QB according to Swinney, so it is no surprise that the coach has elected to take Helms under his wing. Clemson will be looking to climb to No. 1 in the ACC after finishing behind the SMU Mustangs, and it is possible that this new addition could elevate those chances.
The Tigers will start spring practices on Friday, welcoming back a good majority of the 2024 roster, including Klubnik.
Helms and his father confirmed that this next step was the best step for Helms and his future. Leaving Clemson was short-lived for the backup QB. He has expressed that Clemson is his home, and now he will have the opportunity to give back to the program that kicked off his college football career.