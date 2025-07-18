Former Clemson Tigers CB A.J. Terrell Expecting Big Year with Atlanta Falcons
Former Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell made his mark in college before being drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.
His pick-six in the 2018 National Championship game was a signature moment for him and Clemson's season.
The Tigers lost three games in Terrell's three seasons at Clemson, but he's suffered through five straight losing seasons with the Falcons since they took him 16th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
While the pick was heavily criticized at the time, Terrell has been a hit for the Falcons, including being named second-team All-Pro in 2021. Since then, he's regressed to some degree as the Falcons have invested heavily on the offensive side of the ball while continuing their tradition of having the NFL's worst pass rush.
That could change this year for the Falcons and Terrell.
While it sounds trite and obvious that you want each of your players to improve, finding a way to get better as a veteran becomes a challenge every season.
Ignore the interception numbers; there are better passing metrics to judge a cornerback than interceptions.
For example, remember Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' 11-interception tear in 2021. Granted, 11 picks is a unique accomplishment. Meanwhile, he surrendered four touchdowns, allowing 907 yards to opposing wideouts, while missing 16.1% of his tackles.
Meanwhile, the Broncos’ Pat Surtain won NFL Defensive Player of the Year last year with just four interceptions, and the Jets’ Sauce Gardner just became the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL with three career interceptions.
Deflected passes account for more plays on the ball. While they usually don't turn the ball over, knocking the ball away does stamp out any momentum and a big play that the offense could generate.
Terrell averages 10.7 deflections a season, which is productive, but if he decides to be a little more aggressive and gamble more, he could drastically increase those numbers. He does have excellent safety help behind him if things go sideways.
“Aggressive” was not a word commonly used to describe the Atlanta Falcons' defense in 2025, but that should change with new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich calling the shots and a heavy offseason investment in the pass rush. Atlanta used two first-round picks on edge rushers in 2025.
The last defensive player they took in the first round? You guessed it... A.J. Terrell.
Growing up in the Deion Sanders era, where corners played a tackling-optional style of football, many excused the misses. In all honesty, missing 22 tackles in the past two seasons is inexcusable.
Many Falcons players, including All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, had career-worst tackling numbers on the back end of the defense, because they were asked to play in acres of space behind an anemic pass rush.
No one who has ever watched Terrell in run support questions his desire to be physical. A tighter, more aggressive (there’s that word again) defensive scheme will cut down on the missed tackles.
If Terrell can become a little more aggressive on underneath plays, trusting his safeties and his own abilities, you will see a difference. He can return to the form that saw him named second-team All-Pro under defensive coordinator Dean Peas in 2021 and have his first winning season since he donned the Clemson orange.