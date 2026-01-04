Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is listed as questionable for Week 18 against the New Olreans Saints with a knee injury.
London has missed several weeks this season due to a PCL sprain, but he returned the last two weeks, putting up four catches for 31 yards. He did play 98.1 percent of the snaps for Atlanta in Week 17 in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that he's optimistic that both London and Kyle Pitts will be able to play in Week 18.
London has been limited to just 11 games in the 2025 campaign, but he's caught 64 passes for 841 yards and six scores. When he's been in the lineup, London has been one of the best receivers in the league.
After returning to a usual workload in Week 17, it would be surprising if London was limited in Week 18 if he suits up. The Falcons-Saints game will decide the NFC South, as Carolina will win the division if Atlanta wins and Tampa Bay will win the division if New Orleans wins.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Falcons' offense in this NFC South matchup.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Saints
Drake London UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+119)
Even though he's been back for two weeks, London has fallen short of this receptions total in both them, and he only has 10 total targets during that stretch.
The star wideout played 98.1 percent of the snaps in Week 17, but game script caused him to see just two targets from Kirk Cousins.
Atlanta doesn't want to risk London getting injured, and he's been a small part of the offense in the last two weeks. I think this plus-money prop is worth a look with the star receiver facing the No. 12 defense in EPA/Pass.
