Former Clemson Tigers Defensive Back Andrew Mukuba Has Become Elite for Texas
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for a big week of rest and preparation as they get ready for the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
In Championship Week, the Tigers were able to win their conference with a three-point victory against the SMU Mustangs. It ended up being an extremely exciting game, and one that Clemson likely wished wouldn’t have gotten so close at the end.
However, while winning the conference is great, the real benefit was the automatic spot it provided the Tigers in the CFP. If not for winning that game, Clemson wouldn’t have made it to the CFP, as they had three losses this season.
Heading into the CFP, the Tigers received the lowest seed among the teams in the playoff, as they came in 12th. They will be facing a very strong Longhorns team that received the highest at-large seed of 5th.
In the matchup, Clemson will be seeing a very familiar face in cornerback Andrew Mukuba. Recently, head coach Dabo Swinney spoke very highly of the talented defensive back.
“He was a great player for us. He worked his butt off here Swinney said to Jason Priester of Clemson Insider. I wish he would have been able to finish here. He did everything we asked of him here. He made a bunch of big plays. I’m happy for him. He wanted a change and he had an opportunity to go back home. He’s an outstanding football player. I’m happy that he has been able to have a great year. I got nothing but great things to say about him.”
The senior defensive back played three seasons with the Tigers, and was an impact player right off the bat. He was named as ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021. While he had a very good three seasons at Clemson, the opportunity to return home came and he took it.
This season with Texas, he has performed very well, totaling 10 pass breakups to go along with 52 tackles and four interceptions.
Whether it be against Antonio Williams or Bryant Wesco Jr., the former Clemson defensive back will be looking to make some plays against his former team.
Overall, the Longhorns defense is very strong, and it is especially strong in the secondary with Mukuba, Jahdae Barron, and Michael Taaffe.
Cade Klubnik and the passing offense are going to have their work cut out for themselves in this one, as it will be arguably the best pass defense that they have seen all season.