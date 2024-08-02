All Clemson

Former Clemson Tigers Star Playmaker Suffers Injury in Training Camp

A former Clemson Tigers star playmaker is going to be sidelined multiple weeks after suffering an injury in NFL training camp.

Kenneth Teape

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fields questions from the media on the second day of training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fields questions from the media on the second day of training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024. / Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Clemson Tigers fans take plenty of pride knowing so many of their former players are on NFL rosters. Six more were added during the 2024 NFL draft, as Dabo Swinney continues pumping out quality talent on the gridiron.

One player who Tigers fans have taken pleasure in watching the last few years is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A first-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2013 draft, Hopkins remains a productive player at the next level.

He now plays for the Tennessee Titans and is heading into his second season with the franchise.

Hopkins had been taking part in training camp until this week as he recently suffered a knee injury in practice that will keep him off the field for a while.

As shared by Turron Davenport of ESPN, a source confirmed the star wide receiver is going to be sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks.

Hopkins exited practice early on Wednesday, but no other updates have been provided since they had the day off on Thursday and Friday’s practice is not open to the media.

Davenport shared that the Titans are optimistic that Hopkins return.

If he can recover quickly and is on the early side of the projection, there is a chance that he will be in the team’s lineup in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears that is scheduled for September 8.

The former Clemson star is the Titans’ No. 1 receiver, but the front office did a good job of adding established depth behind him. Their passing offense is in good hands with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks now occupying the top three spots on the wide receiver depth chart.

Last season, Hopkins played in all 17 games for Tennessee, a welcomed sight after he struggled to stay on the field in 2021 and 2022 when he played in only 19 games combined.

2023 was the first time since the 2020 campaign that Hopkins surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

Last season, the former Tiger caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 1 target for rookie quarterback Will Levis.

Published
Kenneth Teape

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football