Former Clemson Tigers Star Playmaker Suffers Injury in Training Camp
Clemson Tigers fans take plenty of pride knowing so many of their former players are on NFL rosters. Six more were added during the 2024 NFL draft, as Dabo Swinney continues pumping out quality talent on the gridiron.
One player who Tigers fans have taken pleasure in watching the last few years is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A first-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2013 draft, Hopkins remains a productive player at the next level.
He now plays for the Tennessee Titans and is heading into his second season with the franchise.
Hopkins had been taking part in training camp until this week as he recently suffered a knee injury in practice that will keep him off the field for a while.
As shared by Turron Davenport of ESPN, a source confirmed the star wide receiver is going to be sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks.
Hopkins exited practice early on Wednesday, but no other updates have been provided since they had the day off on Thursday and Friday’s practice is not open to the media.
Davenport shared that the Titans are optimistic that Hopkins return.
If he can recover quickly and is on the early side of the projection, there is a chance that he will be in the team’s lineup in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears that is scheduled for September 8.
The former Clemson star is the Titans’ No. 1 receiver, but the front office did a good job of adding established depth behind him. Their passing offense is in good hands with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks now occupying the top three spots on the wide receiver depth chart.
Last season, Hopkins played in all 17 games for Tennessee, a welcomed sight after he struggled to stay on the field in 2021 and 2022 when he played in only 19 games combined.
2023 was the first time since the 2020 campaign that Hopkins surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.
Last season, the former Tiger caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 1 target for rookie quarterback Will Levis.