Former Clemson Tigers Star Receives Positive Injury Update in NFL
Some NFL training camp news has not been great for former Clemson Tigers stars now in the NFL. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who now plays for the Tennessee Titans, injured his knee and will be sidelined for several weeks.
Mike Williams, who starred at Clemson after Hopkins, was also dealing with a knee ailment of his own. While playing for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, he tore his ACL and has been rehabbing it ever since.
It was an unfortunate injury as Williams was playing at a high level. Before getting hurt, he had already recorded 19 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown.
Because of that knee injury, Williams, who signed with the New York Jets as a free agent after being released by the Chargers earlier in the offseason, began training camp on the physically unable-to-perform list.
However, the former Tiger received a bit of good news this week.
On Wednesday, the Jets announced they are activating him off the PUP list as he was able to pass his physical earlier that day. Prior to being activated, Williams was limited to working on the side by himself during team sessions. He is now on track to be in the lineup for Week 1, which was the goal all along.
New York signed him to a one-year prove-it deal worth up to $15 million. This is a great opportunity for Williams, as there is a major void to fill in the team’s passing offense behind No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson.
There was a lot wrong with the Jets’ offense in 2023.
Aaron Rodgers going down with an injury four plays into the season set the team down an ugly path on that side of the ball.
Quarterback play was abysmal, but the offensive line was among the worst in the NFL, and the skill position players didn’t get the job done outside of Wilson and star running back Breece Hall.
That is something the team hopes Williams will rectify.
When he is able to stay healthy, he has shown he can be one of the most dominant pass catchers in the NFL. Using his combination of elite size and athleticism, he is capable of winning at every level of the field.
Even if Williams takes a little while to return to form, he still presents a major upgrade over what New York had at wide receiver last season.