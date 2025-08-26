Former Clemson Tigers Star WR Cut Ahead of NFL Regular Season
After a well-documented and inspiring comeback attempt, one former Clemson Tigers wide receiver will have to find a new home if he hopes to keep playing in the NFL.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have released Hunter Renfrow as part of the team’s final cuts.
After being forced to sit out for the entire 2024 NFL season due to a grueling bout with ulcerative colitis, Renfrow has returned to health and was giving the NFL another shot ahead of this season.
Although Renfrow was ultimately released by Carolina, he regularly turned heads throughout training camp and even earned some strong praise from Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
“He looks great. It's the Hunter Renfrow I remember, he looks healthy. He’s really playing at top form right now, I'm really excited to have him here,” Canales told reporters. “It’s a great story that’s unfolding right in front of our eyes.”
While Renfrow has showcased shades of his previous playing form throughout camp, Carolina has recently invested in the position with back-to-back first-round picks in Xavier Legette and Tetaiora McMillan, and they also have an established veteran in Adam Thielen (for now).
Renfrow’s top NFL season came in 2021, when he earned a Pro Bowl nod after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
During his time at Clemson, Renfrow helped the Tigers reach three National Championship games, earning two rings in the process. His most memorable moment in a Tigers uniform came against Alabama in the 2017 National Championship, when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown with just one second remaining.
Throughout his five years at Clemson, Renfrow caught 186 passes for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning All-ACC honors twice and winning the Burlsworth Trophy in 2018, which is awarded to the nation’s top walk-on.
His time in Carolina may be over, but Renfrow explained that his comeback attempt wouldn’t have been possible without the support that he received from Clemson’s athletic department.