Where Former Clemson Tigers Landed Ahead of the UFL Season

With the NFL season winding down and the United Football League (UFL) set to begin on March 27, now seems like the right time to look at which Clemson alums will be taking the gridiron this spring.

Over the past week, the UFL conducted its annual draft and opened free agent signings, officially shaping team rosters for 2026 through a centralized, multi-phase process that differs from the NFL’s college-only draft.

That said, here’s a look at the former Clemson Tigers who landed on UFL rosters and how they got there.

WR Justyn Ross — Birmingham Stallions

The Stallions selected Ross on Day 2 of the draft, joining former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich and wide receiver Deon Cain , who finished last season with 45 receptions for 514 yards — third-most in the UFL — and six touchdowns, the second-most in the league behind fellow former Tiger Cornell Powell of the D.C. Defenders.

The 6-foot-4 wideout has been out of professional football since last summer, when the Kansas City Chiefs waived him ahead of the 2025 season after spending three seasons with the organization and winning two Super Bowls.

Injuries derailed Ross’ career despite bursting on the scene as a true freshman at Clemson, where he recorded 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He played a pivotal role in leading the Tigers to their 2019 College Football National Championship.

Still, he unfortunately hasn’t been the same player since undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine stemming from Klippel–Feil syndrome, which forced him to miss the entire 2020 season.

OL Jackson Carman — Birmingham Stallions

Carman, like Ross, was drafted by the Stallions on Day 2 of the draft. However, his path here has been a bit different.

After spending three years with the Tigers and earning multiple All-ACC honors, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the offensive tackle in the second round with the No. 46 overall pick. As a rookie, Carman moved to right guard and played in all 14 games.

However, he would spend the next two seasons on the bench as a backup before being waived by the organization ahead of the 2024 season. The Miami Dolphins then picked him up, where he spent one season before being released ahead of this past season as part of the final roster cuts.

CB Andrew Booth — Louisville Kings

The Louisville Kings, another new team of the league, selected Booth on Day 2 of the draft.

The 25-year-old cornerback began his professional journey with the Minnesota Vikings , as they chose him with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But his career hasn’t panned out exactly as expected.

He missed a majority of his rookie season due to injuries and played sparingly in 2023 before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season. Booth appeared in seven games that year before being released ahead of the 2025 season.

During his Clemson tenure, Booth earned multiple All-ACC selections while totaling 68 tackles , nine pass deflections and five interceptions.

OL Tremayne Anchrum — Dallas Renegades

Formerly known as the Arlington Renegades, Dallas selected Anchrum on Day 2 of the draft.

The 314-pound lineman has spent the past five years as a journeyman in the NFL, enduring short stints with six different teams. But, it’s possible he’s finally found a home.

At Clemson, Anchrum won two national championships and served as the team’s starting right tackle during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, earning Second-Team and First-Team All-ACC honors.

WR Amari Rodgers — Columbus Aviators

The Columbus Aviators — one of the league’s new teams — selected Rodgers on Day 1 of the UFL Draft.

However, he interestingly retired from football on January 13, according to UFL analyst Michael Del Negro. He was among several Stallions who stepped down in protest of changes introduced by incoming league owner Mike Repole.

News: WR Amari Rodgers, who was selected by the Aviators, is retiring from the #UFL per @uflanalyst.



The former #Packers 3rd round draft pick played for the Birmingham Stallions, recording 370 yards & 4 TD's in the UFL the last 2 years.



— James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) January 14, 2026

The 5-foot-9 wideout served as a reliable receiver through his first three seasons at Clemson, but broke out as a senior in 2020, hauling in 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.

His late-bloomer performance led the Green Bay Packers to select him with the No. 85 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was primarily used as a return specialist but dealt with serious fumble issues, which ultimately led to his release from the team in 2022.

Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans and saw some live action, recording 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. But he was released again in the summer of 2023.