Former Clemson Tigers Superstar Gets Major Update for NFL Week 13
The Clemson Tigers have had quite a few elite players pass through their program in recent years. None of them are quite as good as quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Unfortunately, as good as Lawrence was at Clemson, his success did not translate to the NFL.
After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lawrence's career has not gone as expected. He was given a massive five-year, $275 million contract extension in the offseason, but his numbers have not taken the jump that the team wanted.
Not only has his production not taken a leap, Lawrence hasn't been able to play since November 3 due to a shoulder injury.
Thankfully, there is a major update on Lawrence's status ahead of NFL Week 13 action. Lawrence was able to return to practice on Monday.
So far this season, Lawrence has played in nine games for Jacksonville. He has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has recorded 113 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
At just 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for the former Tigers' superstar to turn things around with the Jaguars.
Once again, Jacksonville has struggled this season. When it drafted Lawrence to be its new franchise quarterback, things appeared to be turning a corner. That has not ended up being the case.
Heading into Week 13, the Jaguars are just 2-9. They are headed towards having another high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In an ideal world, Lawrence will be able to return from this injury and begin dominating. He has received a ton of harsh takes from the media for his lack of superstar production, but the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick just a few short years ago is still there.
Hopefully, he'll be able to get things firing on all cylinders and begin living up to the expectations and contract that Jacksonville has given him.
Looking back at his career with Clemson, Lawrence was one of the best players in school history. He played for three years with the Tigers, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns, and just 17 interceptions. Lawrence also racked up 943 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Only time will tell, but the hope is that Lawrence can get back on the field this week and begin living up to his potential.