Former Clemson Tigers Wide Receiver Declares for NFL Draft Over Weekend
The Clemson Tigers are no strangers to seeing their former players suit up on Sundays for their professional counterparts.
There have been 277 players drafted in the history of the program, dating back to the first NFL draft in 1936.
A staggering 104 of that 277 has come this century, a testament to how well Dabo Swinney has done at developing his players throughout his long and storied tenure as head coach.
The Tigers will see at least one more player in the NFL sooner rather than later, as former Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins announced over the weekend that he will be entering the 2025 NFL draft.
Officially, Collins will be entering the NFL draft as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a program that Collins played a role in helping reach the National Championship game, though they would lose to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Collins has played in 48 games throughout his collegiate career and has totaled 1,780 yards on 132 catches with 14 touchdowns.
In the National Championship game, the receiver tallied four catches for 32 yards for the Fighting Irish, despite dealing with a calf injury.
Collins ranked third on the year in receptions for Notre Dame with 41, second in receiving yards with 490 and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three.
For the Tigers, Collins posted 1,290 receiving yards on 91 catches across 32 games in three campaigns with 11 receiving touchdowns.
While the receiver did announce his declaration on Twitter, he questionably forgot to thank Clemson, Swinney, or mention his time with the program at all, despite spending three of his four collegiate years there.
Nevertheless, Collins could serve as a middle-to-late-round draft pick for a team in need of receiving depth and could prove to be a solid slot receiver in the NFL.