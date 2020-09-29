SI.com
Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins says Joe Burrow 'is like a magician'

Christopher Hall

Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins hauled in his first career touchdown pass as the Bengals and Eagles battled to a 23-23 tie on Sunday. He finished the day with five catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins is playing for his favorite childhood team and working with the no. 1 overall draft pick in quarterback Joe Burrow as well as his favorite player, A.J. Green. 

The duo is beginning to build some chemistry together as he hooked up with Higgins for both of his touchdown passes on Sunday, finishing the day 31-of-44 passing for 312 yards.

In an interview with Bengals.com, he said Burrow is 'like a magician'. 

"I mean, Joe Burrow, he's like [a] magician," Higgins said in Monday's Zoom. . "He's always going to keep a play alive, and I just saw him make a play. At the time, I did not realize that I did step out of bounds, but I was just trying to find a void to get open to where he can make a pass and we can make a play."

Higgins finished his three-year career at Clemson with 135 catches for 2,448 yards, with 27 touchdown catches. He leaves as the only player in school history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons and his 27 career receiving touchdowns are tied for best in program history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.

Representing the two most recent College Football Playoff National Championship teams, Burrow and Higgins have proven they know what it takes to win at the highest level. The rookie WR said Burrow is always looking for an opportunity to make a play.  

"I just had to beat the defender with speed. The defense actually played a different kind of coverage than we thought," Higgins said. "Joe just fit it right there in the middle in a hole. I just had to make a play."

