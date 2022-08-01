Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and has suspended him for six games.

Robinson’s decision as the disciplinary officer is not necessarily final. Both the NFL and the NFLPA will have the opportunity to appeal any length of the suspension. At that point, league commissioner Roger Goodell will either make a final decision or call upon an independent ruler.

In a story released by SI.com on Sunday evening, Watson and the NFLPA released a joint statement on Robinson’s impending decision, making it clear they plan to stand by the ruling and hope that the league will do the same.

“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding,” the statement began. “First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL – held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson starting in March 2021, and only one dropped her case due to privacy concerns, in April ’21. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits this past June.

The alleged accounts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault occurred during massage therapy sessions.

Watson has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring.

The quarterback's hearing with Robinson began June 28 with the NFL reportedly pushing for an indefinite suspension. The league reportedly wanted the indefinite suspension to be no less than one year.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Watson is expected to practice today for the Browns. Players suspended for less than a year are generally permitted to participate in all activities through the preseason.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, is reporting that during his six-game suspension, Watson will lose $345,000 in salary based on his new contract with the Browns. Under his previous contract with Houston, he would have lost $11.67 million with a six-game suspension.

The Browns currently hold odds of +2800 to win the Super Bowl, according to Fanduel.