Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems

Grand Jury Returns ‘No’ Bills on Nine Criminal Complaints Against Deshaun Watson

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges, and the Harris County prosecutor said on Friday this concludes the criminal proceedings against him. 

A grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback. The decision comes the same day his civil deposition began, and as previously reported, Watson did invoke the Fifth Amendment. Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, released the following statement

“We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

“Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs’ attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients.

“It is time to let Deshaun move on.”

The 26-year-old still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, the criminal complaints involve similar descriptions, including Watson’s ejaculating on them and either sexual assault or attempted sexual assault.

Although the criminal proceedings are done in Harris County for Watson pertaining to these complaints, there are still the civil lawsuits he will face. Friday’s proceedings included just the first two sessions, according to multiple reports. 

On Feb. 21, a Harris County Judge ruled that Watson could be deposed in nine of the 22 active civil suits against him, meaning that information Watson discloses in Friday’s deposition could incriminate him. Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin attempted to delay the depositions, but the court denied his request and ruled that though Watson can be deposed for the civil suits, he can testify in the criminal complaints after April 1. 

What this means for the quarterback’s status in the league is still up in the air. An NFL spokesperson told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.” 

As of March 9, teams are reportedly still in the mix for Watson, with Rapoport calling the market for the quarterback “robust.” Along with the Panthers, Rapoport identified the Buccaneers and Seahawks as “among the teams” that could be interested in a trade for Watson.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Derek Jeter
MLB

Derek Jeter ‘Pissed’ at Miami For Not Signing Nick Castellanos

CC Sabathia spilled the tea on his former teammate’s feelings about Miami not signing the veteran slugger.

By Wilton Jackson
Sep 17, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) watches from the dugout during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
MLB

Report: Bryce Harper ‘Stumping For’ Kris Bryant to Phillies

The former World Series champ with the Cubs enters free agency for the first time in his career.

By Jelani Scott
carlos rodon (1)
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: San Francisco Giants Sign Carlos Rodon

The move to a pitcher-friendly ballpark will boost Rodon's value.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Carlos Correa with the Houston Astros
MLB

Three Things to Watch for As Baseball Returns

By Matt Martell
Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch to the plate.
MLB

Report: Giants Signing SP Carlos Rodón to $44 Million Deal

San Francisco is adding the left-handed pitcher to an already strong starting rotation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Split image of AEW's Scorpio Sky and WWE's Roman Reigns
Play
Wrestling

The Biggest Names to Watch During Wrestling’s Biggest Month

The latest on Steve Austin at ‘WrestleMania 38,’ AEW’s plans for Scorpio Sky, Killer Kross’s next destination and more.

By Justin Barrasso
Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
Extra Mustard

Report: Joe Buck Expected to Leave Fox for ESPN

According to the report, he is set to sign a massive deal to call “Monday Night Football.”

By Dan Lyons
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Auburn Tigers at Amalie Arena.
Play
NCAA Betting

Texas A&M, Indiana Reward Bettors With Stunning Upsets of Top Seeds

Texas A&M (+375) and Indiana (+245) provided strong payouts following their upsets of the top seeds in the SEC and Big Ten conference tournaments, respectively.

By Frankie Taddeo