Former Four-Star Clemson Commit Flips to Ohio State
This past Sunday morning, former Clemson commit and four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn announced his commitment to Ohio State, nearly two months after backing off his pledge to the Tigers, according to Rivals.
Quinn originally chose Clemson over Texas in mid-June.
His decision marks the third decommitment and second flip from Clemson’s 2026 class over the past two months, a stretch that follows a disappointing 2025 campaign on the field.
Quinn was the first to reopen his recruitment, doing so shortly after breaking Dabo Swinney’s unwritten rule against committed players taking visits elsewhere. He traveled to Rocky Top for an unofficial visit to Tennessee, prompting Swinney to reiterate during a press conference that he holds all recruits to the same standard, even those committed to other programs.
“Yes, that is a policy,” Swinney said. “And I don’t bring committed kids in here either. I don’t do that. I don’t visit committed guys here.”
After parting ways with Clemson, Quinn began making visits across the country, including stops at Miami and Ohio State. He even logged a prediction from 247Sports’ Texas Recruiting Insider Hank South that he would flip to the Longhorns after not choosing them the first time around.
Drama aside, the kid can play. After spending his first three years at Greater Atlanta Christian — totaling 53 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble — he decided to transfer to national powerhouse Buford High School.
Through 10 games played this season, Quinn has recorded 53 tackles, 10 for a loss, two sacks and one blocked field goal as the Wolves sit as the No. 9 team in the nation and No. 3 in Georgia. Buford is seeking their first state title since 2021.
In a scouting report released by ESPN’s Tom Luginbill, he praised Quinn’s upside and ability to play at the highest level of College Football.
“Quinn is a raw but highly projectable edge rusher with the frame and athleticism to become a three-down player in a Power Four defense. His ability to bend the edge and convert speed to power is rare for a 230-pound prospect.”
According to 247Sports, the Tigers currently have the 16th-best recruiting class in the country, and the fourth-best recruiting class in the ACC (behind Miami, Florida State and UNC). After Quinn’s flip, the Tigers now have seven verbal commitments from defensive players in the class of 2026 and only one edge rusher, three-star J.R. Hardrick.