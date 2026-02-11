Clemson Tigers Shut Out as Two Four-Star Defensive Prospects Trim Lists

The Clemson Tigers have been gaining momentum in the 2027 class, making the final four for a top running back and earning a crystal ball prediction for a four-star wide receiver . However, recruiting on the defensive side of the ball hasn’t come quite as easily.

This past week, two defensive targets left Clemson off their respective lists of six finalists.

The first was linebacker Noah Glover, who included Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech in his final group, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Glover is a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 125 overall player, the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 2 player in Virginia, according to 247Sports rankings .

Four-Star LB Noah Glover is down to 6 Schools



The 6'2 212 LB from Haymarket, VA is ranked as the No. 11 LB in the '27 Class





Edge rusher Rashad Streets followed suit, naming Oregon, Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama, NC State and rival South Carolina among his top schools.

The 230-pound defensive lineman is rated as a four-star and ranks as the No. 66 overall player, the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 4 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite .

Four-Star EDGE Rashad Streets is down to 6 Schools



The 6'4 230 EDGE from Raleigh, NC is ranked as a Top 60 Recruit in the '27 Class





Streets most recently visited Death Valley for Clemson’s 2025 season opener against LSU and picked up an offer later that September.

The two sides stayed in communication throughout the process. However, momentum appeared to shift toward SEC and Big Ten programs in recent months, taking visits to South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon. Still, the ACC schools on his list are worth noting, as Streets grew up a Florida State fan, and NC State is his hometown program.

Glover, meanwhile, had just recently received an offer from Clemson over two weeks ago. While the Tigers gained enough traction to sneak into his top-12 list , it wasn’t enough to secure a spot among his top schools as his recruitment accelerated.

Missing on both prospects only further emphasizes the uphill battle Clemson has faced in consistently landing elite defensive talent, especially after enduring its worst season since 2010.

Streets, in particular, would have been a significant addition to the future of the edge room. After next season, both projected starters — Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson — will have no eligibility remaining, leaving a noticeable void in experience and production.

On the second level, Glover could have been just as critical. With Sammy Brown potentially eyeing the NFL following next season and both Kobe McCloud and Jeremiah Alexander exhausting their eligibility by 2027, linebacker depth is becoming a real concern.