Former NFL GM Compares Trevor Lawrence to Andrew Luck

For Trevor Lawrence, the wait is almost over.

Just over two weeks from now, on April 29, all the speculation, along with all of the drama, will end. Lawrence will officially know where he will begin his NFL career, despite choosing not to attend the event in person.

Not that there has ever been much doubt. Lawrence has been the presumed top pick in this year's draft for what seems like an eternity. Many had the quarterback destined to go number-one overall long before he'd even taken his first collegiate snap at Clemson.

In desperate need of an upgrade at quarterback, Jacksonville holds the first pick and with the hiring of Urban Meyer, there's been very little doubt regarding who the Jaguars intend on taking.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum made an appearance on the ESPN morning show Get Up on Wednesday morning, giving Jags fans an idea of what to expect in their next quarterback. Tannenbaum compared Lawrence to Andrew Luck, who many consider the best quarterback prospect of all-time.

“Big, strong and athletic. Andrew Luck was a better athlete than people realized,” Tannenbaum said. “He could run you over, he could make you miss, he could make all the throws. Trevor Lawrence is the same way (sic). He gets so much credit for his arm strength, which he should. He’s a really good athlete and he’s going to be dynamic in Urban Meyer’s offense.”

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter during his three-year career at Clemson. His .944 winning percentage is third highest among quarterbacks with at least 30 starts since the Division-I split in 1978. Only Miami's Ken Dorsey and USC's Matt Leinart having a higher winning percentage.

Back in February, and ahead of undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, Lawrence had his own personal pro day inside Clemson's indoor football facility. With the impressive performance, Lawrence presumably solidified himself atop the Jaguars draft board, while at the same time also impressing his former head coach Dabo Swinney.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch,” Swinney said after the workout. “It’s like watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball, right? It’s just fun to watch.”

