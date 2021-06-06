Sports Illustrated home
Former Tiger Mullen 'Better Than Ever' in Las Vegas

Third-year Las Vegas Raiders and former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen feels better than ever this offseason.
Author:

Former Clemson cornerback and 2019 second Las Vegas Raiders' selection Trayvon Mullen has seen the aftereffects of NFL transition but feels 'better than ever,' according to the team website.

"I feel like I'm better than ever. I trained hard this offseason. I'm still going hard, learning this new system, helping the young guys. Being around the young guys is helping me get even better [by] being accountable of a lot of things," Mullen said during Raiders' voluntary OTAs.

Mullen has taken his development a step further with Raiders' rookie and former Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs under his wing early in offseason training.

"I feel like he's going to be really talented," Mullen said. "He practices hard, he goes through his drills really well. I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he's going to be a real good player for us as long as he just keeps his mentality up and keeps going hard every day."

Mentorship is an excellent step for any seasoned veteran. Mullen may not be to veteran status yet, but being a leader has been a critical focus in improving for the former Tiger.

"Trying to be that leader for the younger guys," Mullen said. "So I can be good for myself and as a team, for my teammates, but I feel like I'm better than ever. I'm prepared. I'm ready. I practice hard on my fundamentals and just the way I approach each day."

