All Clemson

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kameron Cody Commits To Clemson Tigers

Clemson is back on the board in the 2026 class after securing a commitment from a four-star defensive lineman.

Brad Wakai

Clemson football Head Coach Dabo Swinney, left, with Woody McCorvey at Clemson Football 2025 Pro Day
Clemson football Head Coach Dabo Swinney, left, with Woody McCorvey at Clemson Football 2025 Pro Day / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It had been a bit since Clemson secured a commitment in the 2026 class, having missed out on two of their top targets, but they got back on the board over the weekend.

Kameron Cody, rated as a four-star by On3's Industry Ranking, committed to the Tigers on March 29.

He is now the 13th commit in the 2026 class, pushing Clemson into the top five at this point of the calendar prior to official visits taking place around the country this spring and summer.

Cody, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle, was scheduled to visit multiple schools in an official capacity, but according to Austin Hannon of 247Sports, he has canceled those plans upon announcing his commitment to Dabo Swinney and company.

"It feels like a dream come true. I always wanted to be a Tiger. It's just the family vibe I get, and it reminds me too much of my high school. My high school is an all-boys schools, so the brotherly aspect of things intensify. I see that at Clemson, and it reminds me too much of what I have at home, and it feels like home," he said, per The Post and Courier.

Cody is a major get for the program.

He's the first defensive line commit in this class, a position that has become extremely important in recent years of college football where many teams around the country are having to pay high prices in the transfer portal to field top-end units.

Cody is the eighth commitment for Clemson in the month of March, a huge statement by Swinney and this staff after starting this cycle slowly.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Home/Football