Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kameron Cody Commits To Clemson Tigers
It had been a bit since Clemson secured a commitment in the 2026 class, having missed out on two of their top targets, but they got back on the board over the weekend.
Kameron Cody, rated as a four-star by On3's Industry Ranking, committed to the Tigers on March 29.
He is now the 13th commit in the 2026 class, pushing Clemson into the top five at this point of the calendar prior to official visits taking place around the country this spring and summer.
Cody, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle, was scheduled to visit multiple schools in an official capacity, but according to Austin Hannon of 247Sports, he has canceled those plans upon announcing his commitment to Dabo Swinney and company.
"It feels like a dream come true. I always wanted to be a Tiger. It's just the family vibe I get, and it reminds me too much of my high school. My high school is an all-boys schools, so the brotherly aspect of things intensify. I see that at Clemson, and it reminds me too much of what I have at home, and it feels like home," he said, per The Post and Courier.
Cody is a major get for the program.
He's the first defensive line commit in this class, a position that has become extremely important in recent years of college football where many teams around the country are having to pay high prices in the transfer portal to field top-end units.
Cody is the eighth commitment for Clemson in the month of March, a huge statement by Swinney and this staff after starting this cycle slowly.