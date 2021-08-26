Freshman Marcus Tate's Performing 'No Small Feat' on Clemson's Offensive Line

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst has been impressed with how true freshman Marcus Tate has been able to impact the Tigers' offense in a short amount of time.

Playing offensive line is demanding, physically and mentally.

That's why it takes some players like Clemson senior guard Matt Bockhorst a couple of years to earn a starting spot on position coach Robbie Caldwell's line.

Then, there's Marcus Tate, a true freshman guard who has stood out to a veteran like Bockhorst.

"Marcus has done a really good job. As a true freshman, to come in and play as an offensive lineman, is no small feat," Bockhorst said. "I don't think a lot of people understand how impressive that is, to be a true freshman and play on this level."

Bockhorst described the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Sunrise, Fla., native as a "natural bender" and "born to play offensive line."

"He's really big but moves well," Bockhorst said. "Whenever we need Marcus, he's going to be ready. Obviously, there are things to work on. We all have things to work on, but as a true freshman, there's a lot of details in this game you need to learn. That comes with time."

Tate's time to make an impact, however, could very well come on Sept. 4 in No. 3 Clemson's season opener against No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, N.C. The freshman has performed so well in practice that Bockhorst has been taking reps at center and could move to that spot to open up a starting role for Tate.

"He's shown great initiative since he's gotten here in January," Bockhorst said. "I've been really impressed as an old guy with how he's conducted himself."

