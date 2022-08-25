Freshman Wideout Antonio Williams Helping Clemson Veteran WR Brannon Spector

It's quite common to hear young players talk about how much they are learning from the veterans. It's not quite as common to hear the veterans talking about what they are learning from the freshmen.

However, when it comes to the battle at the slot position, that is exactly what has transpired during fall camp at Clemson. Veteran wideout Brannon Spector, who missed all of last season, will be the first to admit that he has benefitted from the presence of true freshman Antonio Williams.

"Antonio is looking great," Spector said. "Watching some of his moves, he's helped me out a lot in coming in here and pushing me."

Despite not being an early enrollee, Williams has consistently impressed the coaching staff since his arrival on campus, and according to the redshirt junior, Spector, his teammates have also taken notice.

"Just his shiftiness," Spector said. "He has a really good influence. He plays a low pad level and it's really hard to tell like, what's his next move? Just his short area quickness. I mean, you can't really learn from that, you just got to kind of have that naturally but just the way he influences people and works in different moves. He does a really good job of just finding ways to get open."

Williams, a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class, was one of the top-rated players in the state of South Carolina in the last recruiting cycle. He was a star at Dutch Fork, where he was a member of three teams that won state titles while amassing 80 catches and more than 1,500 receiving yards as a senior.

That playmaking ability displayed throughout his high school career has been on display in fall camp, and Spector has come away more than impressed.

"His feet, his shoulders, everything's telling he's going somewhere but he's really not. So it's a little bit everything."

