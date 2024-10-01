FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell is Extremely Impressed with Clemson Tigers Star
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee on Saturday night in a game that before the season looked like one of the marquee matchups in the conference on the schedule.
Now five weeks into the season, the Seminoles are perhaps the biggest disappointment in the sport after being ranked top-10 prior to the year. Florida State, led up to this point by former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is 1-3 in the conference and 1-4 overall as things continued to unravel with a beatdown at the hands of SMU last week.
While a finger injury to Uiagalelei will prevent Clemson from being able to best the former Tiger, there is still plenty to look forward as the team gets set for their most hated conference rival. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was asked about the progression that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has taken this season and offered strong praise.
"He is one of the more improved players in the country. I think you see it in his confidence. He is playing fast," Norvell said. "He's had a couple of explosive touchdown runs. He is really going to force you to account for him in all things...I have a lot of respect for the growth that he has had. Obviously we have to make it as challenging for him as possible, because they are playing at a very high level."
Klubnik's turnaround has been the main reason for the offensive success that Clemson has seen over the last three games. The Tigers have put up over 1,600 yards of offense and 65 points in the last three games and Klubnik has finally started to look like the quarterback that fans had hoped he would turn into. There's still a long season to go of course and he will have to demonstrate that he can do it against more quality opponents in order for Clemson to have any shot at a postseason run, but it's certainly been a welcomed breath of fresh air to see an electric brand of offense in Memorial Stadium once again.
While things have obviously gone extremely poorly for Florida State results wise this season, it's still a defense with a ton of talent on paper and should present a good test for Klubnik and the Tiger offense.